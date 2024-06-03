MURRAY — The family of a 14-year-old boy who was shot in a drive-by shooting last Thursday said he has a long road to recovery.

The boy’s stepfather said Aspen McCarty was leaving the Murray North Trax Station near 4500 S. and Main Street when he and two other friends were shot.

“It was like our worst nightmare,” said Nathan Barth, McCarty’s stepfather.

Barth said McCarty was shot three times, leaving him with several injuries, including broken ribs, a fractured vertebra, a collapsed lung, and an injury to his leg. He said this stepson is currently paralyzed, and doctors advised him that McCarty may not walk again.

Barth said his stepson has been in a lot of pain but is recovering, adding that he underwent a spinal fusion surgery on Monday.

“We feel very optimistic and hopeful. The surgery went well. They’re saying, you know, there is a chance he could walk again. They’re preparing us like he might not. But any hope is enough hope for us. So we’re going to run wild with it,” he said.

McCarty was supposed to start high school football training at Cottonwood High School. Barth said that’s not the case anymore.

“Now, things have completely changed, and he has to live a completely different life,” Barth said.

Barth said he also started searching for a new place to live that is more ADA-accessible for his stepson.

“We’re just hoping that we can make the best for him moving forward no matter what the outcome is, whether he walks again or not,” he said.

A spokesperson with Murray police initially told KSL that three male adults were shot in that drive-by shooting last Thursday.

On Monday, a spokesperson confirmed two juveniles were shot, along with another adult male who has died. Police are not releasing the deceased victim’s name or information about the other juvenile involved.

“It’s scary to me that my son was on a train. Moments later, he was shot in a parking lot right near a public place in broad daylight where it’s supposed to be safe for everyone, and that it didn’t happen for him,” Barth said.

Barth said he is trying to be patient with the investigation but hopes Murray police can find the people responsible. The family has set up a GoFundMe* to help with medical expenses.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Murray Police Department.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.