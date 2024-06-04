Logan restaurant requests ‘no tips’ from customers as part of new business model

On the Site:
LOGAN — We’ve all the felt the pressure at the register: how much should I tip?  

One local restaurant is trying something new. They don’t want your tips. 

Mario Trejo opened his restaurant eight years ago in Logan. 

“Our daughter was born a week before we opened,” said Trejo, smiling because that’s the only way he remembers how long they’ve been in business. 

There was no grand opening, Trejo said. They just opened their doors one day and customers started coming. 

The restaurant business is in his blood — Trejo’s mom worked at a Greek restaurant in Price.  

Mario Trejo’s mom worked at a Greek restaurant in Price. 

The owners, from Greece, named it after their son who ran track Greek Streak.  

When they retired, they gave Trejo’s mom their restaurant. 

When the owners of a Greek restaurant in Price retired, they gave Trejo’s mom the restaurant.

“My whole life that’s all I ever did was work there,” Trejo said. 

While studying at Utah State University, Trejo decided to bring Greek Streak to Logan. 

Business during COVID

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Trejo wondered how they could change their business to reflect the new, counter-style ordering and service, especially at the register.  

“You can tell the tension when the screen is flipped, people are uncomfortable,” Trejo said. “They don’t know what to do.” 

For about a year, Trejo wondered how he could create a sustainable business model for his restaurant that eliminated customer discomfort surrounding tips. 

“How can I help my employees while making my customers happy?” Trejo said.  

Ultimately, Trejo decided to try getting rid of tips all together and raising menu prices. 

(KSL TV)

“How are people going to react, is it going to be good? Are we going to be able to afford it?” Trejo said. 

Overall, Trejo said the change has been good.  

His employees don’t have to worry about dividing up tables to serve, fight for the coveted Friday night serving shifts or splitting tips up among employees. 

“Now our staff is able to have a higher base wage,” said Trejo. “It helps them have a dependable income.” 

It’s not just Trejo’s staff that has noticed — the change took customers by surprise. 

“I don’t feel pressured to leave one,” said Toni Cowdell, who ate at Greek Streak II for her granddaughter’s 20th birthday. “It’s nice to not have that pressure.” 

It was Jamie Lower’s first time eating at Greek Streak II when she was surprised the cashier didn’t flip the register around for her to put the tip in. 

“It’s nice to go somewhere and not be expected to have the total be more than what is advertised,” said Lower. “I wish more restaurants places would go to no tipping. I’d rather have it just included in the price.” 

Not all customers have supported the change, especially with the increase menu prices.  

Trejo said he’s even had some complain that they can’t show their gratitude to the staff. 

“You show your gratitude by coming,” Trejo said.

Mario Trejo and his daughters are interviewed by KSL TV. (KSL TV)

