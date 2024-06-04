Utah’s primary election ballots to hit mailboxes Tuesday. Here’s who’s on it.

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s Primary election ballots will hit mailboxes starting Tuesday for election day, June 25.

Republicans will be voting on a number of high-profile statewide and federal races, picking candidates to move forward against Democrats and third-party candidates – nominees who are largely decided already.

Democrats have no statewide primaries but do have county-wide and local races.

Not everyone will vote in every election

Utahns who have a ballot on the way include registered Republicans, some registered Democrats, and those who’ve requested a Democratic ballot, in county-wide or state races where there is a Democratic primary.

Republicans allow only registered party members to participate in their primaries, Democrats allow anyone to request a ballot.

State law dictates that it’s too late to switch political parties, but if you’re an unaffiliated voter, you can still affiliate as Republican or Democrat before June 18.

“Most of the calls that we’re going to probably receive in the next couple of days are how do I participate?” said Salt Lake County Clerk Lannie Chapman, referring to the number of Utah voters who think it’s a mistake that their ballot doesn’t include high-profile Republican races.

“The best thing to do is check my website, check the LG’s website, see what party you’re affiliated with. Make sure we have the correct address where you are residing,” Chapman said.

Chapman said she and her fellow county clerks are always happy to check on your status.

“If you don’t see (your ballot) by Wednesday or Thursday and you feel like you should have gotten one, please give my office a call. We can figure it out. If if maybe you weren’t part of a party that you assumed you were. There’s a lot of reasons why you might not get one,” she said.

Here’s who’s running in the federal and statewide Republican primaries

Republican Candidates for US Senate:

Republican Candidates for Governor:

Republican Candidates for Attorney General:

Republican Candidates for Congressional District 1

Republican Candidates for Congressional District 2

Republican Candidates for Congressional District 3

Salt Lake County Council candidates

Interestingly, the race for Salt Lake County Council has both a Republican and Democratic primary to see who will square off in November.

Republican Candidates for Salt Lake County Council:

Democratic Candidates for Salt Lake County Council:

There are also a number of state legislative and school board races in specific areas, but local races will depend on where you live. Visit your county clerk’s website for more details.

Each of the Republican federal and statewide races will also be participating in Utah Debate Commission debates starting Monday, June 10, and airing on KSL TV.