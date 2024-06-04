On the Site:
Chad Daybell given death penalty
Complete Chad Daybell trial coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Smaller beaches impact turnout at some Utah lakes

Jun 3, 2024, 7:44 PM | Updated: 7:52 pm

Mike Anderson's Profile Picture

BY MIKE ANDERSON


KSLTV.com

GARDEN CITY, Rich County — More water is great news for Utah, but it’s leading to some challenges for those in the tourism industry.

The idea is that there is a whole lot more to do in areas such as Bear Lake.

Even you’re still only in it for the beach, there are some options to still get you there.

“There’s a few people down there, but that’s about it,” said Royce Larsen. “We can spread out as much as we want.”

Larsen is in Utah from Arizona, visiting with family. Granted this isn’t unusual for an overcast Monday in May.

Over the weekend, however, there will be a lot more competition for the space at spots like Rendezvous Beach.

Mark Smoot. (KSL TV) Bear Lake is expected to peak at just 2 feet below what is considered full, as a result of snowfall from both this past winter and the winter before. (KSL TV) The lake is expected to peak at just 2 feet below what is considered full, as a result of snowfall from both this past winter and the winter before. (KSL TV) The lake is expected to peak at just 2 feet below what is considered full, as a result of snowfall from both this past winter and the winter before. (KSL TV)

“We still have access to the water,” said Mark Smoot, with the Bear River Chamber of Commerce. “We still have beach. It’s just not as plentiful as it was before.”

Smoot said it’s great to see the lake so full. As executive director of the Bear Lake Valley Chamber of Commerce, he said it means business owners like himself are having to change their pitch to visitors reminding them that there’s a whole lot more reason to come Bear Lake than for the sand.

“Everything from horseback riding up in Logan Canyon to renting a UTV,” Smoot said. “There’s three beautiful loops you can take up.”

Some people thinking of not coming

Smoot said the Chamber is already hearing from people who are thinking of not making their annual trip up to Bear Lake because of how much the water has taken up the beaches around the lake.

The lake is expected to peak at just 2 feet below what is considered full, as a result of snowfall from both this past winter and the winter before.

You can reserve your spot online in advance for Idaho’s North Beach. State Parks on both the Utah and Idaho sides also have newly-opened beaches on the east side, both for day-use and camping with more to come later this year.

“Very beautiful compared to what we’re used to in Arizona,” Larsen said.

The area Chamber and the community are also planning a summer kickoff for June 15 that will include a contest to determine who has the best milkshake.

 

 

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

sprinkler sprays on green grass...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Get Gephardt: Layton man demands refund for decades of charges for water he can’t access

Imagine finding out you've been paying nearly 40 years for rights to water you're not only not getting, but that you can't get, because the pipes for it don’t exist.

25 minutes ago

One man is fighting for his life and another is in jail facing aggravated assault charges after the...

Debbie Worthen

Lehi road rage incident sends one man to hospital, another to jail

One man is fighting for his life and another is in jail facing aggravated assault charges after the two became involved in a road rage fight. 

39 minutes ago

emergency lights...

Mark Jones

Road rage incident in Clearfield leaves one person dead

A road rage incident Monday evening has left one person dead, according to Clearfield police. 

2 hours ago

A woman depositing her yellow ballot into a Salt Lake County ballot drop box....

Lindsay Aerts

Utah’s primary election ballots to hit mailboxes Tuesday. Here’s who’s on it.

Utah's Primary election ballots will hit mailboxes starting Tuesday for election day, June 25.

4 hours ago

A restaurant in Logan has done away with tips and raised menu prices. (KSL TV)...

Erin Cox

Logan restaurant requests ‘no tips’ from customers as part of new business model

We’ve all the felt the pressure at the register: how much should I tip?

4 hours ago

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources want you to be prepared with safety knowledge incase you co...

Mark Jones

How you can avoid conflicts with moose in Utah

Before heading into the mountains, the Division of Wildlife Resources wants you to know how to respond incase you come across a moose.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Smaller beaches impact turnout at some Utah lakes