LOCAL NEWS

Road rage incident in Clearfield leaves one person dead

Jun 3, 2024, 8:41 PM | Updated: 9:10 pm

emergency lights...

FILE: Clearfield police say one person died Monday night following a road rage incident involving two cars involved in a crash. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


Mark Jones

CLEARFIELD A road rage incident Monday evening has left one person dead, according to Clearfield police. 

Assistant Chief Devin Rogers, with the Clearfield Police Department, told KSL that two vehicles were involved in a crash. One of the vehicles left the scene with the other pursuing it, which lasted for a few blocks.

Rogers said one vehicle stopped in the middle of the road. The driver of the fleeing vehicle got out of the vehicle and approached the second vehicle.

“This encounter resulted in a shooting which left the driver of the fleeing vehicle dead,” a statement from a Clearfield Police Department press release stated.

The deceased victim is a male in his 60s.

The shooting occurred in the area of 1200 W. 300 North at 6:26 p.m.

Rogers said there were no other injuries reported. The suspect is in custody, and is cooperating in the investigation.

During the pursuit, the driver of the second vehicle was in contact with dispatch letting them know of their location, according to police.

Police said the original crash occured near Industrial Parkway and state Route 193. The two vehicles then drove into a neighborbood around 75 N. 1000 West prior to the shooting taking place.

Police said 1200 West will be closed from 200 North to 300 North for the next several hours.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

