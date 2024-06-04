Lehi road rage incident sends one man to hospital, another to jail

LEHI — One man is fighting for his life and another is in jail facing aggravated assault charges after the two became involved in a road rage fight.

It happened Sunday afternoon near 1300 West and Main Street in Lehi. Police said one of the men cut the other off as the two were driving. It didn’t stop there as there was also break checking.

However, the worst thing about the incident is that the man who is now in critical condition, was with his two young sons, who experienced the whole thing.

Neighbor Jace was working on his bike when he heard screaming from down his street.

“I instantly started running towards the main road,” Jace said. “I saw a guy laying down, blood coming out of his mouth, looked like he was unconscious.”

“They exited their vehicles and after a short altercation, fists,” Lt. Jeff Ray with the Lehi Police Department said this is a tragic case where two families are now facing tragedies. The unidentified man was flown to the hospital in critical condition.”

Jace said the most disturbing part was knowing the man’s sons watched the whole ordeal.

“I think the moment I saw the children’s faces, I think that was just like life-changing for me,” Jace said. “And kind of put everything in a different perspective.”

Jace had a hard time sleeping after seeing the scene.

“I think both of the men were wrong and at fault for what had happened and they both fought, but it’s the children that witnessed that, and they’re seeing their father lying on the ground,” Jace said.

The man booked into the Utah County Jail has been identified as 43-year-old John Williams of Highland.