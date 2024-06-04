On the Site:
Chad Daybell given death penalty
Complete Chad Daybell trial coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Lehi road rage incident sends one man to hospital, another to jail

Jun 3, 2024, 10:14 PM | Updated: 10:31 pm

Debbie Worthen's Profile Picture

BY DEBBIE WORTHEN


KSLTV.com

LEHI One man is fighting for his life and another is in jail facing aggravated assault charges after the two became involved in a road rage fight. 

It happened Sunday afternoon near 1300 West and Main Street in Lehi. Police said one of the men cut the other off as the two were driving. It didn’t stop there as there was also break checking.

However, the worst thing about the incident is that the man who is now in critical condition, was with his two young sons, who experienced the whole thing. 

Neighbor Jace was working on his bike when he heard screaming from down his street.  

“I instantly started running towards the main road,” Jace said. “I saw a guy laying down, blood coming out of his mouth, looked like he was unconscious.” 

“They exited their vehicles and after a short altercation, fists,” Lt. Jeff Ray with the Lehi Police Department said this is a tragic case where two families are now facing tragedies. The unidentified man was flown to the hospital in critical condition.”  

(Winston Armani, KSL TV) (Winston Armani, KSL TV)

Jace said the most disturbing part was knowing the man’s sons watched the whole ordeal. 

“I think the moment I saw the children’s faces, I think that was just like life-changing for me,” Jace said. “And kind of put everything in a different perspective.” 

Jace had a hard time sleeping after seeing the scene.  

“I think both of the men were wrong and at fault for what had happened and they both fought, but it’s the children that witnessed that, and they’re seeing their father lying on the ground,” Jace said.  

The man booked into the Utah County Jail has been identified as 43-year-old John Williams of Highland.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

sprinkler sprays on green grass...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Get Gephardt: Layton man demands refund for decades of charges for water he can’t access

Imagine finding out you've been paying nearly 40 years for rights to water you're not only not getting, but that you can't get, because the pipes for it don’t exist.

3 minutes ago

emergency lights...

Mark Jones

Road rage incident in Clearfield leaves one person dead

A road rage incident Monday evening has left one person dead, according to Clearfield police. 

2 hours ago

Water levels at Bear Lake are creating less beach space for those wanting to visit the lake. (KSL T...

Mike Anderson

Smaller beaches impact turnout at some Utah lakes

Bear Lake is expected to peak at just 2 feet below what is considered full, as a result of snowfall from both this past winter and the winter before.

3 hours ago

A woman depositing her yellow ballot into a Salt Lake County ballot drop box....

Lindsay Aerts

Utah’s primary election ballots to hit mailboxes Tuesday. Here’s who’s on it.

Utah's Primary election ballots will hit mailboxes starting Tuesday for election day, June 25.

4 hours ago

A restaurant in Logan has done away with tips and raised menu prices. (KSL TV)...

Erin Cox

Logan restaurant requests ‘no tips’ from customers as part of new business model

We’ve all the felt the pressure at the register: how much should I tip?

4 hours ago

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources want you to be prepared with safety knowledge incase you co...

Mark Jones

How you can avoid conflicts with moose in Utah

Before heading into the mountains, the Division of Wildlife Resources wants you to know how to respond incase you come across a moose.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Lehi road rage incident sends one man to hospital, another to jail