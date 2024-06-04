On the Site:
Chad Daybell given death penalty
Complete Chad Daybell trial coverage
LOCAL NEWS

Man knocked unconscious in Lehi road rage fight dies

Jun 4, 2024, 8:51 AM | Updated: 9:03 am

(GoFundMe used with permission)

BY ELIZA PACE


LEHI — A man who was knocked unconscious in a road rage fight has died, according to a family spokesperson.

The man was identified as 38-year-old Michael Brown.

Family spokesperson, Greg Skordas told KSL TV that Brown was taken off of life support yesterday at 5:39 p.m.

On Sunday afternoon, police said Brown cut off and then brake-checked another driver, John Williams.

Williams followed Brown eastbound on Main Street when the two men got out of their cars and began to fight near 1300 West.

According to witnesses, the two men threw punches, all while Brown’s two young children were in the car. 

Brown was knocked unconscious in the fight, causing him to fall into the roadway. He was flown to the hospital in critical condition.

Williams was taken into custody on suspicion of aggravated assault.

Skordas said Brown is the husband of Mandi Brown, and the couple has two boys: ages 10 and 8, both who witnessed the assault.

“The investigation is ongoing and Lehi City Police are asking anyone with information to come forward and assist in putting together the events that led to this tragedy,” a release from the Lehi Police Department stated. “Considering this incident, Lehi City Police are reminding all drivers to remain calm and composed on the roads. Aggressive driving and road rage can lead to dangerous and potentially deadly outcomes. Police will be increasing patrols and monitoring in hopes of preventing such incidents.”

A GoFundMe* has been set up to support the Brown family.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

