Mark Pope Hires Second Former BYU Assistant To Kentucky Staff

PROVO, Utah – Another former BYU basketball assistant has joined Mark Pope at Kentucky.

Nick Robinson, an assistant during the entire five years under Pope at BYU, is now the Director of Basketball Operations at Kentucky Wildcats.

Robinson joins Cody Fueger as the two assistants from Pope’s BYU staff who followed him to Lexington.

“What a privilege to be joining the Kentucky basketball family,” Robinson said in a statement. “I’m grateful to Mitch Barnhart and Coach Pope for the opportunity to work with incredible people who strive for excellence in every aspect of the program. The best fans in the country, my family and I are excited to represent BBN and our amazing players.”

During his five years at BYU, one of Robinson’s primary tasks on Mark Pope’s staff was putting together the nonconference schedule.

BYU’s record is 110-51 during the past five seasons, including the program’s first year in the Big 12 Conference.

He wrote a post on X thanking BYU for what he called an “incredible 5 years.”

Incredible 5 Years in Provo 👊🏽🏀💙🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/jUhsZK3hz6 — coach nick (@robinson21_nick) May 31, 2024

Robinson’s previous coaching experience includes being the head coach at Southern Utah from 2012 to 2016. As a player he played at Stanford from 2001 to 2005. With the Cardinal, he hit an iconic shot in college basketball history in 2004 as he buried a 30-foot shot at the buzzer to defeat No. 12 Arizona.

Former BYU personnel who have followed Mark Pope to Kentucky

Other individuals who have followed Pope from BYU to Kentucky include last year’s Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year Jaxson Robinson and former four-star signee Collin Chandler; support staff personnel such as Megan Summers, who continues as Pope’s executive assistant; Matt Santoro (Assistant Video Coordinator), and graduate assistant Leander Ridgeway.

