Community celebrates crossing guard’s 22 years of service

Jun 4, 2024, 2:56 PM | Updated: 2:58 pm

Tamara Vaifanua's Profile Picture

BY TAMARA VAIFANUA


KSLTV.com

GARLAND CITY — A beloved crossing guard from Garland City is retiring after 22 years of service.

Lanise Hall got a sweet send-off from students on her last day of helping them cross the street. They showered her with thank-you posters, a gift basket, and lots of hugs.

Hall started her career in 2002. She saw an advertisement in the paper for the position. Her son was starting third grade, so the schedule was perfect.

Her colleagues say she is dedicated – since she has made more than 8,280 trips from her home to the school – in the same van for over two decades now.

When she was diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy in 2015, friends say she rarely called for a substitute.

The community now honors Hall’s 22 years of service.

