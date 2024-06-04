On the Site:
Chad Daybell given death penalty
LOCAL NEWS

Shooter released from custody after Clearfield road rage shooting left another man dead

Jun 4, 2024, 1:04 PM | Updated: 2:11 pm

Karah Brackin's Profile Picture

BY KARAH BRACKIN AND MARY CULBERTSON, KSL TV


CLEARFIELD — After one man died in a shooting during a fight on the road, Clearfield police said the man who pulled the trigger was released from custody pending an investigation Tuesday.

Detectives also asked more witnesses and motorists to come forward with any camera footage or information.

“A car accident accelerated to a road rage incident that ended right here in front of my house,” said Stanley Slater, a homeowner who lives right across the street from where the shooting happened.

Police identified the man who died later as 63-year-old James Edward Saccato.

According to police, the crash occurred Monday evening near Industrial Parkway and State Route 193. One of the drivers took off, and the other followed while calling 911. They ended up near 75 North and 1000 West.

A man is dead after he fled from a crash in Clearfield and subsequently a road rage incident led to a shooting. The man who pulled the trigger was released from police custody the following morning, Tuesday June 4, 2024, pending investigation. (Derek Petersen, KSL TV)

The driver of the car that fled stopped, got out, and started walking toward the other driver, police said. The driver who called 911 then fired at least one shot.

“Just one very sharp crack,” Slater said. “Just a couple minutes after that, I heard lots of police sirens, and that’s when I realized ‘Oh, that was a gunshot that had happened.'”

Police have not released the name of the shooter, but said he is in his 30s and he is cooperating with the investigation. Both men were from Davis County.

“Don’t let your emotions get the best of you. There’s (going to) be things that occur on the roadways. There (are) lots of cars. Don’t let somebody cutting you off or even a property damage accident: don’t let that affect the way you respond,” said Devin Rogers, Assistant Chief of Clearfield City police.

Fast forward to Tuesday morning, a line of yellow tape marked the area under investigation and evidence left behind. Police said attorneys and prosecutors will meet to determine if any or what kind of charges will be made.

Police said they’re looking for anyone who was on the road Monday, June 3 between 6:20 p.m. and 6:35 p.m. to check their vehicle cameras for a dark-colored 2002 Chevy K2500 truck and a white 2000 Ford Ranger. Video can be relayed to Clearfield police at 801-525-2800.

“Let the police intervene if that’s the situation,” Slater said. “Nobody needs to get shot over a car accident.”

A man is dead after he fled from a crash in Clearfield and subsequently a road rage incident led to a shooting. The man who pulled the trigger was released from police custody the following morning, Tuesday June 4, 2024, pending investigation. (Derek Petersen, KSL TV)

Follow @KSL5TV

