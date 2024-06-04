On the Site:
Chad Daybell given death penalty
Complete Chad Daybell trial coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Biden rolls out migration order that aims to shut down asylum requests, after months of anticipation

Jun 4, 2024, 12:01 PM

EAGLE PASS, TEXAS - MARCH 17: A Texas National Guard soldier stands atop a barrier of shipping cont...

EAGLE PASS, TEXAS - MARCH 17: A Texas National Guard soldier stands atop a barrier of shipping containers and razor wire while guarding the U.S.-Mexico border on March 17, 2024 in Eagle Pass, Texas. Texas National Guard troops have fortified the U.S.-Mexico border with vast amount of razor wire as part of Governor Greg Abbott's "Operation Lone Star" to deter migrants from crossing into Texas. The U.S. southwestern border stretches nearly 2,000 miles, from the Gulf of Mexico to the Pacific Ocean and is marked by fences, deserts, mountains and the Rio Grande, which runs the entire length of Texas. The controversies surrounding border issues and immigration to the United States have become dominant themes in the U.S. presidential election campaigns. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

(Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY SEUNG MIN KIM, COLLEEN LONG AND ELLIOT SPAGAT


WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday unveiled plans to enact immediate significant restrictions on migrants seeking asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border as the White House tries to neutralize immigration as a political liability ahead of the November elections.

The White House detailed the long-anticipated presidential proclamation signed by Biden, which would bar migrants from being granted asylum when U.S. officials deem that the southern border is overwhelmed. The Democratic president has contemplated unilateral action for months, especially after the collapse of a bipartisan border security deal in Congress that most Republican lawmakers rejected at the behest of Donald Trump, the presumptive GOP presidential nominee.

The order will go into effect when the number of border encounters between ports of entry hits 2,500 per day, according to senior administration officials. That means Biden’s order should go into effect immediately, because that figure is higher than the daily averages now. The restrictions would be in effect until two weeks after the daily encounter numbers are at or below 1,500 per day between ports of entry, under a seven-day average. Those figures were first reported by The Associated Press on Monday.

Once this order is in effect, migrants who arrive at the border but do not express fear of returning to their home countries will be subject to immediate removal from the United States, within a matter of days or even hours. Those migrants would face punishments that could include a five-year bar from reentering the U.S., as well as potential criminal prosecution.

Meanwhile, anyone who expresses that fear or intention to seek asylum will be screened by a U.S. asylum officer but at a higher standard than what is currently used. If they pass the screening, they can pursue more limited forms of humanitarian protection, including the U.N. Convention Against Torture.

Biden’s order was detailed by four senior administration officials who insisted on anonymity to describe the effort to reporters. The directive is coming when the number of migrants encountered at the border have been on a consistent decline since December, but senior administration officials nonetheless justified the order by arguing that the numbers are still too high and that the figures could spike in better weather, when the encounter numbers traditionally increase.

Yet many questions and complications remain about how Biden’s new directive would be implemented.

For instance, the Biden administration already has an agreement with Mexico in which Mexico agrees to accept up to 30,000 citizens a month from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela once they are denied entry from the U.S., and senior administration officials say that will continue under this order. But it is unclear what happens to nationals of other countries who are denied under Biden’s directive.

Senior officials also acknowledged that the administration’s goal of deporting migrants quickly is complicated by insufficient funding from Congress to do so. The administration also faces certain legal constraints when it comes to detaining migrant families, although the administration said it would continue to abide by those obligations.

The legal authority being invoked by Biden comes under Section 212(f) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, which allows a president to limit entries for certain migrants if it’s deemed “detrimental” to the national interest. Senior officials expressed confidence that they would be able to implement Biden’s order, despite threats from prominent legal groups to sue the administration over the directive.

“We intend to sue,” said Lee Gelernt, an attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union who successfully argued similar legal challenges under Trump. “A ban on asylum is illegal just as it was when Trump unsuccessfully tried it.”

The senior administration officials insisted that Biden’s proposal differs dramatically from that of Trump, who leaned on the same provisions of the Immigration and Nationality Act that Biden is using, including his 2017 directive to bar citizens of Muslim-majority nations and his efforts in 2018 to clamp down on asylum.

For instance, Biden’s order outlines several groups of migrants who would be exempted due to humanitarian reasons, including victims of human trafficking, unaccompanied minors and those with severe medical emergencies.

Trump on Tuesday said on his social media account that Biden has “totally surrendered our Southern Border” and that the order was “all for show” ahead of their June 27 presidential debate.

The directive would also exempt migrants who arrive in what senior officials called an orderly fashion, which includes people who make appointments with border officials at ports of entry using the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s CBP One app. About 1,450 appointments are made a day using the app, which launched last year.

Immigration advocates worried that Biden’s plan would only increase an already monthslong backlog of migrants waiting for an appointment through the app, especially when immigration authorities do not have an accompanying surge of funding.

It could also be difficult for border officials to implement the plan to quickly remove migrants when many agents are already tasked with helping in shelters and other humanitarian tasks, said Jennie Murray, the president of the National Immigration Forum.

“Customs and Border Protection cannot keep up with apprehensions as it is right now because they don’t have enough personnel so it would cause more disorder,” she said.

Average daily arrests for illegal crossings from Mexico were last below 2,500 in January 2021, the month that Biden took office. The last time the border encounters dipped to 1,500 a day was in July 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Congressional Republicans dismissed Biden’s order as nothing more than a “political stunt” meant to show toughened immigration enforcement ahead of the election.

“He tried to convince us all for all this time that there was no way he could possibly fix the mess,” GOP House Speaker Mike Johnson said at a news conference. “Remember that he engineered it.”

Biden said in January that he has “done all I can do” to control the border through his executive authority, but White House officials nonetheless telegraphed for months that the president would contemplate unilateral action. Democrats note that Biden waited for months in hopes of legislation rather than acting on his own, which can easily be reversed by his successor.

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that legislation would have been more effective, but “Republican intransigence has forced the president’s hand.”

___

Associated Press writer Stephen Groves contributed to this report.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

A nationwide AT&T outage is once again leaving customers in the dark on June 4. (Nicolas Economou, ...

Samantha Murphy Kelly, CNN

AT&T outage: Service down for some customers across the US

A nationwide AT&T outage is once again leaving customers in the dark on Tuesday.

15 minutes ago

Pro-Palestine Encampment at Columbia University in New York City. Mandatory Credit: Jimin Kim/SOPA ...

Ramishah Maruf, CNN

Columbia University settles with Jewish student who sued over hostile environment on campus

Columbia University has settled with a Jewish student who sued in late April, claiming the Ivy League university failed to provide a safe environment.

39 minutes ago

FILE - A hiker finishes his morning walk at the South Mountain Preserve to beat the high temperatur...

Scott Sonner and Anita Snow, The Associated Press

Southwest US to bake in first heat wave of season, and records may fall with highs topping 110

The first heat wave of the season is bringing triple-digit temperatures earlier than usual to much of the Southwest U.S., where forecasters warned residents Tuesday to brace for “dangerously hot conditions”

2 hours ago

FILE - Actor Alec Baldwin, center, poses with his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, and six of their children ...

Kaitlyn Huamani, Associated Press

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin announce TLC family reality series

lec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria are the next family set to star in their own reality series. The actor and producer, who has seven kids under age 10 with his wife, announced the TLC reality show about their life as a party of nine.

3 hours ago

Constance Glantz's body was taken to Butherus-Maser & Love, a funeral home in Lincoln, Nebraska. Ma...

 Susannah Cullinane, Joe Sutton and Michelle Krupa, CNN

A woman in hospice care was declared dead, hours later, something truly astonishing happened

A woman who was declared dead was later found to be alive in the funeral home.

6 hours ago

A home burns during the Corral Fire at Bernard and Stearman roads, west of Tracy, Calif., Saturday,...

Melina Walling and John Antczak, The Associated Press

California firefighters make significant progress against wildfire east of San Francisco Bay

California's largest wildfire so far this year was significantly surrounded Monday after blackening a swath of hilly grasslands between San Francisco Bay and the Central Valley.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The Rising Demand for Ballet Tickets: Why They’re Harder to Get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Biden rolls out migration order that aims to shut down asylum requests, after months of anticipation