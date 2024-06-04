On the Site:
Chad Daybell given death penalty
Complete Chad Daybell trial coverage
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

4 people killed in two-vehicle crash in Nevada

Jun 4, 2024, 12:51 PM



The Nevada State Police said four people died last week in a two-vehicle crash.(Nevada State Police)

(Nevada State Police)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

ELY, Nev. — Four people were killed in a two-vehicle crash last week in Nevada, according to the Nevada State Police.

The crash occurred on Thursday at 10:54 a.m. on U.S. Highway 6 near milepost 31 in White Pine County, which is seven miles west of Ely.

Based upon the police investigation, a pickup truck pulling a travel trailer was heading east on Highway 6. A recreational vehicle, which was pulling a flatbed trailer, was traveling west on the highway. The driver of the pickup truck tried to pass a slow-moving vehicle and struck the front of the RV in the westbound lane.

According to a press release from the NSP, the truck made the attempt to pass in a no-passing zone. Both vehicles came to a stop in the westbound lane and on the shoulder.

Both vehicles were fully engulfed in flames when emergency personnel arrived on scene, according to the release.

All four of the victims died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.

The identities of the victims have not been released. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

