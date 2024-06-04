BYU Basketball Hires Former Overtime Elite Coach Tim Fanning As Assistant

On the Site:
Chad Daybell given death penalty
Complete Chad Daybell trial coverage
Jun 4, 2024, 12:12 PM

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball has hired Tim Fanning as an assistant coach on Kevin Young’s staff. He’s the fourth hire since Young became the head coach in April.

Fanning was most recently a coach of the Cold Hearts with the Overtime Elite, where he spent three seasons.

Tim Fanning was previously at Overtime Elite for three seasons

“I’m excited to welcome Tim to BYU,” BYU head coach Kevin Young said. “He comes with very unique coaching experiences after coaching in the NBA G-League, Euroleague and being a head coach at different levels. Tim has traveled the world learning different philosophies and gained a strong network along the way. He’s a very intelligent coach with a strong background in player development. Our entire program will benefit from Tim’s expertise.”

During his time with Overtime Elite, Fanning worked with Alex Sarr, the projected No. 1 NBA draft pick in the 2024 draft.

Fanning and Young worked together during the 2013-14 season as assistant coaches with the Delaware 87ers in the NBA G-League.

Along with his experience at Overtime Elite, Fanning also coached at Maccabi Tel Aviv for five seasons.

Kevin Young continues to piece together his BYU basketball staff

Tim Fanning joins Will Voigt, Chris Burgess, and Brandon Dunson as the assistants on BYU basketball’s coaching staff under Kevin Young. The Cougars also have a Chief of Staff in Doug Stewart.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

