On the Site:
Chad Daybell given death penalty
Complete Chad Daybell trial coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

OUTDOORS & RECREATION

83-year-old woman gored by bison at Yellowstone National Park

Jun 4, 2024, 3:03 PM

A 83-year-old woman was seriously injured at Yellowstone National Park on Saturday, June 1, 2024, a...

A 83-year-old woman was seriously injured at Yellowstone National Park on Saturday, June 1, 2024, after park rangers said she was gored by a bison that was "defending its space." (Jacob Frank, National Park Service)

(Jacob Frank, National Park Service)

KSL TV's Profile Picture

BY CARTER WILLIAMS, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — An 83-year-old woman was seriously injured at Yellowstone National Park over the weekend after park rangers say she was gored by a bison that was “defending its space.”

Park officials said the incident happened on Saturday. The woman, visiting the park from Greenville, South Carolina, was near the Storm Point Trail at Yellowstone Lake when the bison — defending its territory — came “within a few feet of the woman” and then “lifted her about a foot off the ground with its horns,” rangers said on Monday.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital before she was flown by medical helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

Safety reminder

Park rangers did not disclose any other information about the incident or the woman’s condition, but rangers said the incident serves as a reminder about safety around wildlife.

“It’s your responsibility to respect safety regulations and view wildlife from a safe distance,” park rangers wrote in a statement on Monday. “Move away from wildlife if they approach you.”

They said bison account for more visitor injuries than any other species at the park.

That’s not a surprise because animals like bison and moose also account for many wildlife injuries in Utah, according to Utah Division of Wildlife Resources spokeswoman Faith Heaton Jolley. Bison aren’t as prevalent in Utah as Yellowstone, but there are still an estimated 500 to 700 bison at Antelope Island State Park and she said the agency has responded to a few similar incidents in recent years.

In most cases, the visitor ends up getting too close to the animal and it triggers an animal response. Jolley said species like bison and moose likely account for more visitor injuries because people feel less intimidated by them than predator species like cougars or bears.

“People see it and are like, ‘That’s not a predator so it’s fine and it’s safe.’ And, in reality, both bison and moose can be really, really aggressive,” she said. “They’re big and bison can gore you and moose can stomp and trample you — so we’ve seen significant injuries from both of these animals.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Outdoors & Recreation

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources want you to be prepared with safety knowledge incase you co...

Mark Jones

How you can avoid conflicts with moose in Utah

Before heading into the mountains, the Division of Wildlife Resources wants you to know how to respond incase you come across a moose.

23 hours ago

Toquerville Falls...

Mary Culbertson

Two men rushed to hospital after jumping off Toquerville Falls, sustaining injuries

The Washington County Sheriff is warning the public after two men were injured at Toquerville Falls.

2 days ago

Search and rescue crewws head out in an effort to help two stranded hikers. The hikers were eventua...

Mark Jones

Two men stranded on Mount Timpanogos safely rescued by DPS helicopter

The Department of Public Safety rescued to stranded hikers off of Mount Timpanogos Saturday afternoon after the hikers became concerned about their safety.

3 days ago

A firefighter participating in the training held by fire wardens....

Mike Anderson

Northern Utah firefighters prepare for wildfire season

As the warmer weather moves in, so does the wildfire risk. This means that many local firefighters are coming together to train on wildfire suppression.

4 days ago

A new playground is being installed Saturday at Taufer Park in Salt Lake City, and residents hope t...

Lindsay Aerts

Residents hope new Taufer Park area gets safety upgrades alongside new playground

 A new playground is being installed Saturday at Taufer Park in Salt Lake City, but some residents are still worried about crime, drug use, and homelessness in the area.

4 days ago

One of the hot spots for search and rescue crews is Bridal Veil Falls up Provo Canyon. (Dan Rascon,...

Dan Rascon

Search and rescue crews prepare for busy summer season

As temperatures rise and people head into the high country, search and rescue teams are gearing up for what should be a busy summer.

7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The Rising Demand for Ballet Tickets: Why They’re Harder to Get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

83-year-old woman gored by bison at Yellowstone National Park