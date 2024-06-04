On the Site:
Chad Daybell given death penalty
Complete Chad Daybell trial coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

AT&T outage: Service down for some customers across the US

Jun 4, 2024, 3:51 PM

A nationwide AT&T outage is once again leaving customers in the dark on June 4. (Nicolas Economou, ...

A nationwide AT&T outage is once again leaving customers in the dark on June 4. (Nicolas Economou, NURPHO/AP/File via CNN Newsource)

(Nicolas Economou, NURPHO/AP/File via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY SAMANTHA MURPHY KELLY, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) — A nationwide AT&T outage is once again leaving customers in the dark on Tuesday.

In a statement sent to CNN, the company said a problem is preventing many AT&T customers from completing calls between carriers. Calls between AT&T customers are still going through, the company said, although some customers complained on social media that their service was disrupted completely.

“The carriers are working as quickly as possible to diagnose and resolve the issue,” a company spokesperson said.

Although AT&T did not share the number of impacted customers, website Down Detector shows a spike in reports of issues using the service starting around 1:00 p.m. ET. Those numbers climbed in the hours that followed.

AT&T outage: Where the most issues are occuring

The site lists New York City, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, Pittsburgh and Indianapolis as among the cities with the most reports of issues.

AT&T told CNN that 911 calls are going through, despite a few locations, including Camden County, Georgia, and Scranton, Pennsylvania, issuing alerts on social media that the outage was disrupting calls to 911. AT&T told CNN the alerts were received accidentally after a template for such a notification was triggered and sent. AT&T said it is investigating why that happened.

The outage comes less than four months after a massive disruption that knocked out service for AT&T’s network for nearly 12 hours. In February, tens of thousands of AT&T customers in America were unable to make phone calls, send texts, reach emergency services or access the internet because of an AT&T network outage.

In March, the telecommunications company said it had been hacked in a separate incident, and the stolen data contained information such as account holders’ Social Security numbers.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Pro-Palestine Encampment at Columbia University in New York City. Mandatory Credit: Jimin Kim/SOPA ...

Ramishah Maruf, CNN

Columbia University settles with Jewish student who sued over hostile environment on campus

Columbia University has settled with a Jewish student who sued in late April, claiming the Ivy League university failed to provide a safe environment.

40 minutes ago

FILE - A hiker finishes his morning walk at the South Mountain Preserve to beat the high temperatur...

Scott Sonner and Anita Snow, The Associated Press

Southwest US to bake in first heat wave of season, and records may fall with highs topping 110

The first heat wave of the season is bringing triple-digit temperatures earlier than usual to much of the Southwest U.S., where forecasters warned residents Tuesday to brace for “dangerously hot conditions”

2 hours ago

FILE - Actor Alec Baldwin, center, poses with his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, and six of their children ...

Kaitlyn Huamani, Associated Press

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin announce TLC family reality series

lec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria are the next family set to star in their own reality series. The actor and producer, who has seven kids under age 10 with his wife, announced the TLC reality show about their life as a party of nine.

3 hours ago

EAGLE PASS, TEXAS - MARCH 17: A Texas National Guard soldier stands atop a barrier of shipping cont...

Seung Min Kim, Colleen Long and Elliot Spagat

Biden rolls out migration order that aims to shut down asylum requests, after months of anticipation

President Joe Biden on Tuesday unveiled plans to enact immediate significant restrictions on migrants seeking asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border.

4 hours ago

Constance Glantz's body was taken to Butherus-Maser & Love, a funeral home in Lincoln, Nebraska. Ma...

 Susannah Cullinane, Joe Sutton and Michelle Krupa, CNN

A woman in hospice care was declared dead, hours later, something truly astonishing happened

A woman who was declared dead was later found to be alive in the funeral home.

6 hours ago

A home burns during the Corral Fire at Bernard and Stearman roads, west of Tracy, Calif., Saturday,...

Melina Walling and John Antczak, The Associated Press

California firefighters make significant progress against wildfire east of San Francisco Bay

California's largest wildfire so far this year was significantly surrounded Monday after blackening a swath of hilly grasslands between San Francisco Bay and the Central Valley.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The Rising Demand for Ballet Tickets: Why They’re Harder to Get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

AT&T outage: Service down for some customers across the US