AT&T outage: Service down for some customers across the US

(CNN) — A nationwide AT&T outage is once again leaving customers in the dark on Tuesday.

In a statement sent to CNN, the company said a problem is preventing many AT&T customers from completing calls between carriers. Calls between AT&T customers are still going through, the company said, although some customers complained on social media that their service was disrupted completely.

“The carriers are working as quickly as possible to diagnose and resolve the issue,” a company spokesperson said.

Although AT&T did not share the number of impacted customers, website Down Detector shows a spike in reports of issues using the service starting around 1:00 p.m. ET. Those numbers climbed in the hours that followed.

AT&T outage: Where the most issues are occuring

The site lists New York City, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, Pittsburgh and Indianapolis as among the cities with the most reports of issues.

AT&T told CNN that 911 calls are going through, despite a few locations, including Camden County, Georgia, and Scranton, Pennsylvania, issuing alerts on social media that the outage was disrupting calls to 911. AT&T told CNN the alerts were received accidentally after a template for such a notification was triggered and sent. AT&T said it is investigating why that happened.

The outage comes less than four months after a massive disruption that knocked out service for AT&T’s network for nearly 12 hours. In February, tens of thousands of AT&T customers in America were unable to make phone calls, send texts, reach emergency services or access the internet because of an AT&T network outage.

In March, the telecommunications company said it had been hacked in a separate incident, and the stolen data contained information such as account holders’ Social Security numbers.