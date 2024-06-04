On the Site:
Chad Daybell given death penalty
Complete Chad Daybell trial coverage
Jazz Keyonte George To Serve As NBA Finals Correspondant

Jun 4, 2024, 3:51 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz rookie Keyonte George is set to serve as one of five player correspondents during this year’s NBA Finals.

George will work game three between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks in Dallas offering unique on-the-ground coverage directly to NBA social platforms.

Houston’s Jabari Smith Jr. (game one), Houtson’s Amen and Detroit’s Ausar Thompson (game two), and Golden State’s Brandin Podziemski (game four) will also serve as correspondents throughout the Finals.

Keyonte George To Serve As Correspondent At Finals

George is the third Jazz player to work for the NBA under their correspondent program.

Last year Walker Kessler served as a Finals correspondent as the Denver Nuggets claimed the title over the Miami Heat.

In 2018, Donovan Mitchell worked as a correspondent during the NBA Draft.

George will work for the NBA after being named to the league’s All-Rookie second team.

Related: Keyonte George Earns All-Rookie Honors

The guard averaged 13.0 points, 4.4 assists, and 2.8 rebounds after being selected with the 16th pick in last year’s draft.

The Baylor product had the fifth-highest points-per-game average among all rookies, and the second-highest assist average.

George is the first player in Jazz history to total 900 points, 300 assists, and 200 rebounds during their rookie season.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

