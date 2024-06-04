On the Site:
Chad Daybell given death penalty
Complete Chad Daybell trial coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Locals In MLB: Porter Hodge Reminisces On MLB Debut

Jun 4, 2024, 4:46 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Nearly five years after the Chicago Cubs drafted him out of Cottonwood High, Porter Hodge is living the high life in the Cubs bullpen. Since being called up to Chicago, Hodge has been settling in while helping his team out of a month-long slump.

The first-year pitcher joined the CHGO Cubs podcast on Monday, June 3.

“Wrigley (Field) feels super cool,” Hodge said of his debut. “I’ve been here before without the fans, but to finally see what the fans are like is cool. The vibes and everything, especially from noticing how the fans are in St. Louis and Milwaukee. It’s just a different vibe at Wrigley.

Locals In MLB: Porter Hodge Dazzles In Big League Debut For Chicago Cubs

Since striking out the side against the Atlanta Braves in his debut on May 22, Hodge has allowed two hits with six punchouts in 3.1 innings. Without a defined role and his status as a rookie, Hodge is working to be ready when called upon and learn whatever he can along the way.

“I don’t think a lot of guys have roles technically. I’m just here to do my job. Get the guys out, try and throw strikes, and don’t walk guys.”

2024 MLB Stats: 4 Games | 0-0 | 0.00 ERA | 3.1 IP | 6 Ks | 0.60 WHIP

2024 MiLB Stats: 12 Games | 1-1 | 4.80 ERA | 15 IP | 26 Ks | 12 BBs | 1.67 WHIP

RELATED: Former Cougar Standout Daniel Schneemann Doubles In MLB Debut

About Porter Hodge

Hodge was a two-time state champ at Cottonwood High. He played varsity for four seasons, finishing with a 1.50 ERA in 130.2 innings across 30 games.

“When I first got drafted, I had a chip on my shoulder because I didn’t really get exposed to scouts in high school, so I was picked late.”

Hodge’s pro baseball journey began when the Chicago Cubs selected him in the 13th round of the 2019 MLB draft. Starting his career in the Arizona Complex League, Hodge threw eight innings across five appearances after being drafted.

After sitting out 2020, Hodge opened 2021 back in Arizona, throwing 29 innings before receiving a promotion to Single-A Myrtle Beach. He finished his first full season with a 5.86 ERA and a 2-3 record in 50.2 innings.

Locals In MLB: Hodge Delights In Debut, Dunn Returns To Milwaukee

Hodge rose through the Cubs minor league system, opening 2022 with Myrtle Beach before a midseason promotion to High-A South Bend. He made 25 appearances in 2022, going 7-5 with a 2.63 ERA and 141 strikeouts in 109.1 innings.

After opening 2023 in the starting rotation and earning Southern League Pitcher of the Month in May, the 6’4 righty finished the year in Double-A Tennessee’s bullpen.

“I struggled starting in the first three weeks… They told me I was going to the pen where they thought I could potentially help in the big leagues. So I was trying to ask what everybody does to get prepared. It’s gotten a little easier. If I keep moving around, I’ve found that my body will always be ready.”

2023 Stats: 6-7 | 5.13 ERA | 80.2 IP | 103 K | 49 BB | 1.401 WHIP

RELATED STORIES

Follow Locals in Pro Baseball With KSL Sports

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Locals in MLB here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Can Real Salt Lake Climb MLS Mountain For First Time In 15 Years?

Real Salt Lake is off to one of the best starts in the club's history as the midway point of the 2024 season approaches.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Mailbag: Can Jazz Move Up In This Draft?

Welcome to the Utah Jazz mailbag where every week our NBA insiders answer your questions on social media about your favorite team.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Keyonte George To Serve As NBA Finals Correspondant

Utah Jazz rookie Keyonte George is set to serve as one of five player correspondents during this year's NBA Finals.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Summer Analysis: BYU Football Wide Receiver Position For 2024 Season

Kicking off the "Summer Analysis" series for BYU football.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball Hires Former Overtime Elite Coach Tim Fanning As Assistant

BYU basketball hires Tim Fanning as the fourth assistant on Kevin Young's staff.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Spring Ball Review: A Look At Utah Football’s Offensive Line

Today’s focus is on yet another traditionally strong group for Utah football- the offensive line led by position coach Jim Harding.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The Rising Demand for Ballet Tickets: Why They’re Harder to Get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Locals In MLB: Porter Hodge Reminisces On MLB Debut