Locals In MLB: Porter Hodge Reminisces On MLB Debut

SALT LAKE CITY – Nearly five years after the Chicago Cubs drafted him out of Cottonwood High, Porter Hodge is living the high life in the Cubs bullpen. Since being called up to Chicago, Hodge has been settling in while helping his team out of a month-long slump.

The first-year pitcher joined the CHGO Cubs podcast on Monday, June 3.

“Wrigley (Field) feels super cool,” Hodge said of his debut. “I’ve been here before without the fans, but to finally see what the fans are like is cool. The vibes and everything, especially from noticing how the fans are in St. Louis and Milwaukee. It’s just a different vibe at Wrigley.

Since striking out the side against the Atlanta Braves in his debut on May 22, Hodge has allowed two hits with six punchouts in 3.1 innings. Without a defined role and his status as a rookie, Hodge is working to be ready when called upon and learn whatever he can along the way.

“I don’t think a lot of guys have roles technically. I’m just here to do my job. Get the guys out, try and throw strikes, and don’t walk guys.”

2024 MLB Stats: 4 Games | 0-0 | 0.00 ERA | 3.1 IP | 6 Ks | 0.60 WHIP

2024 MiLB Stats: 12 Games | 1-1 | 4.80 ERA | 15 IP | 26 Ks | 12 BBs | 1.67 WHIP

About Porter Hodge

Hodge was a two-time state champ at Cottonwood High. He played varsity for four seasons, finishing with a 1.50 ERA in 130.2 innings across 30 games.

“When I first got drafted, I had a chip on my shoulder because I didn’t really get exposed to scouts in high school, so I was picked late.”

Hodge’s pro baseball journey began when the Chicago Cubs selected him in the 13th round of the 2019 MLB draft. Starting his career in the Arizona Complex League, Hodge threw eight innings across five appearances after being drafted.

After sitting out 2020, Hodge opened 2021 back in Arizona, throwing 29 innings before receiving a promotion to Single-A Myrtle Beach. He finished his first full season with a 5.86 ERA and a 2-3 record in 50.2 innings.

Hodge rose through the Cubs minor league system, opening 2022 with Myrtle Beach before a midseason promotion to High-A South Bend. He made 25 appearances in 2022, going 7-5 with a 2.63 ERA and 141 strikeouts in 109.1 innings.

After opening 2023 in the starting rotation and earning Southern League Pitcher of the Month in May, the 6’4 righty finished the year in Double-A Tennessee’s bullpen.

“I struggled starting in the first three weeks… They told me I was going to the pen where they thought I could potentially help in the big leagues. So I was trying to ask what everybody does to get prepared. It’s gotten a little easier. If I keep moving around, I’ve found that my body will always be ready.”

2023 Stats: 6-7 | 5.13 ERA | 80.2 IP | 103 K | 49 BB | 1.401 WHIP

