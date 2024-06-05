On the Site:
Road to Zero
Complete Chad Daybell trial coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

OUTDOORS & RECREATION

A Cache Valley town and landowner clash over access to trails

Jun 4, 2024, 7:53 PM | Updated: 8:08 pm

Mike Anderson's Profile Picture

BY MIKE ANDERSON AND MICHAEL HOUCK, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

CLARKSTON, Cache County — People in a Cache Valley community are worried about one landowner’s plans, as they see access cut off to several popular trails.

According to Clarkston Mayor Craig Hidalgo, new dirt roads started to appear without any warning or permit requests near the trailheads above the Cache County town.

“There’s been new roads plowed all up through here,” Hidalgo said. “I was shocked to see what they were able to do without a permit. And the damage they were able to cause.”

He worries that the new roads could impact the water supply for Clarkston, Newton, and Trenton, that all get their water from springs in the nearby mountains.

“How could he just start digging like this without any type of study to say what they’re going to do to the watersheds and everything that’s going on around here?” Hidalgo said.

According to a complaint filed in Utah’s First District Court, tensions between the land owner, Scott Shriber and Cache County officials came to a head when a county deputy and a bulldozer arrived at the property on May 13 to cut a more permanent trail over the old one.

Mayor Hidalgo explaining why the new unplanned trails can create water problems.

In June of 2024, Clarkston Mayor Craig Hidalgo explained why the new unplanned trails could create water problems. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)

An attorney for Shriber told KSL TV that Shriber initially didn’t have a permit for the roads they cut, but they do now. The attorney said  Shriber plans to keep the 900 acres as private hunting grounds.

The attorney said they plan to follow proper watershed protections, but Clarkston city engineer Scott Archibald worries about damage that may have already been done.

“How could he just start digging like this without any type of study to say what they’re going to do to the watersheds and everything that’s going on around here,” Archibald said. “This is extremely critical of what he’s doing. It can damage the watershed completely.”

A view of the new road being created by the landowner.

A view of the new road being created by the landowner. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)

Shriber’s attorney said he would allow hikers to access them through the trail but is restricting off-road vehicles. The attorney said Shriber would also like people to ask permission before they enter his property.

However, that might be only a temporary situation according to Taylor Clark, who is a part of ae trails committee. He is hoping to keep the trails open for the public, and his committee even created a map for people to use.

“Basically, we’re able to develop a map based on the Federal fair usage of the citizens over many, many decades. And we’re able to state that these are open public access is for the citizens,” Clark said.

Shriber’s attorney said they ultimately want to work with the county over which trails should remain open. They say there are a lot of random trails that don’t go anywhere.

The attorney said that would at least allow people to access trails to reach public lands on the other side of this land.

A view of the new road being created by the landowner.

A no-trespassing sign and a gate at the access site of the trails in Cache County in June, 2024. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)

KSL 5 TV Live

Outdoors & Recreation

A 83-year-old woman was seriously injured at Yellowstone National Park on Saturday, June 1, 2024, a...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

83-year-old woman gored by bison at Yellowstone National Park

An 83-year-old woman was seriously injured at Yellowstone National Park over the weekend after park rangers say she was gored by a bison that was "defending its space."

8 hours ago

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources want you to be prepared with safety knowledge incase you co...

Mark Jones

How you can avoid conflicts with moose in Utah

Before heading into the mountains, the Division of Wildlife Resources wants you to know how to respond incase you come across a moose.

1 day ago

Toquerville Falls...

Mary Culbertson

Two men rushed to hospital after jumping off Toquerville Falls, sustaining injuries

The Washington County Sheriff is warning the public after two men were injured at Toquerville Falls.

2 days ago

Search and rescue crewws head out in an effort to help two stranded hikers. The hikers were eventua...

Mark Jones

Two men stranded on Mount Timpanogos safely rescued by DPS helicopter

The Department of Public Safety rescued to stranded hikers off of Mount Timpanogos Saturday afternoon after the hikers became concerned about their safety.

3 days ago

A firefighter participating in the training held by fire wardens....

Mike Anderson

Northern Utah firefighters prepare for wildfire season

As the warmer weather moves in, so does the wildfire risk. This means that many local firefighters are coming together to train on wildfire suppression.

4 days ago

A new playground is being installed Saturday at Taufer Park in Salt Lake City, and residents hope t...

Lindsay Aerts

Residents hope new Taufer Park area gets safety upgrades alongside new playground

 A new playground is being installed Saturday at Taufer Park in Salt Lake City, but some residents are still worried about crime, drug use, and homelessness in the area.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The Rising Demand for Ballet Tickets: Why They’re Harder to Get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

A Cache Valley town and landowner clash over access to trails