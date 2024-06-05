On the Site:
Chad Daybell given death penalty
Complete Chad Daybell trial coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Wisconsin attorney general files felony charges against attorneys, aide who worked for Trump in 2020

Jun 4, 2024, 6:49 PM

FILE - Trump campaign attorney Jim Troupis speaks during a Senate Homeland Security & Governmental ...

FILE - Trump campaign attorney Jim Troupis speaks during a Senate Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs Committee hearing to discuss election security and the 2020 election process, Dec. 16, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Liberals are calling for former President Donald Trump's Wisconsin lawyer Troupis to step down from a state judicial ethics panel, saying he's unsuitable due to his role advising the fake Republican electors who admitted to contributing to an effort to overturn the 2020 election. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY SCOTT BAUER, ASSOCIATED PRESS


MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Felony forgery charges were filed in Wisconsin on Tuesday against two attorneys and an aide who helped submit paperwork falsely saying that former President Donald Trump had won the battleground state in 2020.

The state charges are the first to come in Wisconsin and follow separate charges brought in Arizona, Michigan, Nevada and Georgia related to the fake electors scheme.

The Wisconsin charges were brought against Trump’s attorney in the state, Jim Troupis, 62, attorney Kenneth Chesebro, 62, who was advising the campaign and Mike Roman, 51, who was Trump’s director of Election Day operations. Roman allegedly delivered Wisconsin’s fake elector paperwork to a Pennsylvania congressman’s staffer in order to get them to then-Vice President Mike Pence on Jan. 6, 2021.

All three are due in Dane County Circuit Court on Sept. 19, according to court records. They each face one felony count punishable by up to six years in prison and fines of up to $10,000.

Troupis and Chesebro did not return voicemail messages left Tuesday. Roman’s attorney, Kurt Altman, said he just learned of the charges Tuesday morning and was in the process of reviewing them.

FILE – Lawyer Kenneth Chesebro, appears before Judge Scott MacAfee during a motions hearing on Oct. 10, 2023, in Atlanta. Chesebro has pleaded guilty to a felony just as jury selection was getting underway in his trial on charges accusing him of participating in efforts to overturn Donald Trump’s loss in Georgia’s 2020 election. Chesebro was charged alongside the Republican ex-president and 17 others with violating the state’s anti-racketeering law. (Alyssa Pointer/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, didn’t rule out filing more charges, including against the 10 fake electors, saying that the investigation is ongoing.

“Our approach has been focused on following the facts where they lead,” he said at a news conference.

Wisconsin Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson called the charges “outrageous.”

“Now Democrats are weaponizing Wisconsin’s judiciary,” Johnson posted on X. “Apparently conservative lawyers advising clients is illegal under Democrat tyranny. Democrats are turning America into a banana republic.”

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers offered a one-word response to news of the charges being filed: “Good.”

Electors are people appointed to represent voters in presidential elections. The winner of the popular vote in each state determines which party’s electors are sent to the Electoral College, which meets in December after the election to certify the outcome.

The fake elector efforts are central to an August federal indictment filed against Trump alleging he tried to overturn results of the 2020 election. Federal prosecutors, investigating his conduct related to the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot, have also said the scheme originated in Wisconsin. Trump also faces charges in Georgia and has denied wrongdoing.

Chesebro and Roman were among the 18 people indicted along with Trump in August in a sprawling racketeering indictment in Georgia. They’re accused of participating in a wide-ranging scheme to illegally overturn the 2020 election in that state.

Chesebro in October pleaded guilty to one felony charge of conspiracy to commit filing false documents after reaching a deal with Georgia prosecutors. Roman has pleaded not guilty to racketeering and conspiracy charges related to a plan to have Republican electors meet and cast Electoral College votes for Trump even though Biden had won Georgia.

Roman also faces nine felony charges in Arizona related to the fake electors scheme there, including conspiracy, fraud and forgery.

The 10 Wisconsin electors, Chesebro and Troupis, who was Trump’s attorney in Wisconsin, all settled a civil lawsuit that was brought against them last year.
Documents released as part of those settlements showed that the strategy in Wisconsin replicated moves in six other swing states.

The complaint goes into detail largely citing those documents, interviews and testimony given to Congress about how the fake elector scheme was hatched.

The complaint details how Chesebro emailed a memo on Nov. 18, 2020, to Troupis and others arguing that electors representing Trump should meet on Dec. 14, 2020, to preserve the Trump-Pence electoral slate in case a court or Legislature would determine them to be the winners.

Chesebro argued in a subsequent memo that the Trump electors could be counted by Congress if court challenges to his loss were still pending. Troupis sent both memos to the Trump White House, according to the complaint.

On Dec. 9, 2020, Chesebro emailed Troupis a memo with instructions for the Dec. 14, 2020, elector meetings. Two days later, Chesebro emailed Trump aide Roman details of the plan, the complaint said.

During or around the time of the Dec. 14, 2020, meeting, Chesebro sent a message to Troupis and Roman that said, “WI meeting of the ‘real’ electors is a go!!!,” the complaint said. Troupis responded with a “thumbs up” emoji, the complaint said.

The complaint also details how the fake elector slate was delivered to Chesebro from Wisconsin to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 5, 2021, by Alesha Guenther, a law student working part-time at the Republican Party of Wisconsin. Roman told Guenther to deliver the paperwork only to Chesebro.

“5 mins until I make the drop,” Guenther texted at one point, according to the complaint. “I feel like a drug dealer.”

Once Chesebro was given the documents, he emailed Roman to let him know he had them.

Roman then arranged for a congressional staff member to meet Chesebro and take the document. Chesebro sent Roman a message confirming that it had been done, the complaint said.

Trump lost Wisconsin to Biden, a Democrat, by fewer than 21,000 votes. Trump carried Wisconsin by a similar margin in 2016.

Government and outside investigationshave uniformly found there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud that could have swung the 2020 election. But Trump has continued to spread falsehoods about the election, particularly in Wisconsin.

Associated Press writer Kate Brumback in Atlanta contributed to this report.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Chad Daybell leaves the courtroom at the conclusion of his sentencing hearing at the Ada County Cou...

Andrew Adams

Daybell jurors speak publicly about death penalty decision

Two days after a jury sentenced Chad Daybell to death for three murders, jurors spoke publicly for the first time about their death penalty decision.

6 seconds ago

AT&T says it has resolved an outage that left some customers in the dark on Tuesday. (Nicolas Econo...

Samantha Murphy Kelly, CNN

AT&T resolves outage that left some customers without service across the US

AT&T says it has resolved an outage that left some customers in the dark on Tuesday.

4 hours ago

Pro-Palestine Encampment at Columbia University in New York City. Mandatory Credit: Jimin Kim/SOPA ...

Ramishah Maruf, CNN

Columbia University settles with Jewish student who sued over hostile environment on campus

Columbia University has settled with a Jewish student who sued in late April, claiming the Ivy League university failed to provide a safe environment.

5 hours ago

FILE - A hiker finishes his morning walk at the South Mountain Preserve to beat the high temperatur...

Scott Sonner and Anita Snow, The Associated Press

Southwest US to bake in first heat wave of season, and records may fall with highs topping 110

The first heat wave of the season is bringing triple-digit temperatures earlier than usual to much of the Southwest U.S., where forecasters warned residents Tuesday to brace for “dangerously hot conditions”

7 hours ago

FILE - Actor Alec Baldwin, center, poses with his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, and six of their children ...

Kaitlyn Huamani, Associated Press

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin announce TLC family reality series

lec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria are the next family set to star in their own reality series. The actor and producer, who has seven kids under age 10 with his wife, announced the TLC reality show about their life as a party of nine.

7 hours ago

EAGLE PASS, TEXAS - MARCH 17: A Texas National Guard soldier stands atop a barrier of shipping cont...

Seung Min Kim, Colleen Long and Elliot Spagat

Biden rolls out migration order that aims to shut down asylum requests, after months of anticipation

President Joe Biden on Tuesday unveiled plans to enact immediate significant restrictions on migrants seeking asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The Rising Demand for Ballet Tickets: Why They’re Harder to Get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Wisconsin attorney general files felony charges against attorneys, aide who worked for Trump in 2020