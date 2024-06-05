On the Site:
Woman dead after single-car crash on Old Highway 91

Jun 4, 2024, 8:35 PM

blue and red lights mixing from a police car...

FILE — (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


KSL TV

ST. GEORGE — A woman is dead after a single-car crash on Old Highway 91 in southern Utah.

The identity of the woman, 43, has not been released.

She died at the scene of the crash that was reported at approximately 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to Deputy Hancock with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. A witness saw the crash and called for help. The woman died at the scene of the crash, Hancock said.

The woman swerved her car and then over-corrected, causing the car to roll, partially ejecting the woman, police said.

Old Highway 91 connected Beaver Damn, Arizona, to Utah and previously followed what is now Sunset Boulevard into St. George. It was the first paved interstate highway to be constructed through southern Utah during the 1920s and handled all the traffic through the Virgin River Gorge until Interstate 15 was constructed.

The road was closed for the crash reconstruction team and to conduct an investigation but was opened again Tuesday.

