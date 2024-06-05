On the Site:
Road to Zero
Complete Chad Daybell trial coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Utah family shares message on anniversary of deadly road rage crash

Jun 4, 2024, 10:20 PM | Updated: 10:37 pm

Lauren Steinbrecher's Profile Picture

BY LAUREN STEINBRECHER


Reporter

EAGLE MOUNTAIN — The family of a Utah man killed while on a Sunday drive with his girlfriend a year ago in Eagle Mountain, is sharing a message for all drivers —  especially in light of two recent road rage-related deaths.

Tuesday was already a hard day for the Salm family. Peter Salm and his wife drove out on Cory B. Wride Memorial Highway, up to a spot not far from the Eagle Mountain turnoff.

Drivers passing by may only catch a glimpse of the flowers, photos, and a flag hanging on a fence.

The photos show Rodney Salm and his girlfriend, Michaela Himmleberger, who went by Mischa. The flag is a Porsche flag, representing the car club Rodney Salm was part of, and proud of.

“It was his passion. He loved what he was doing,” Peter Salm said, of his brother. “They were just a group of about 30 of them got together and decided, ‘Hey, let’s take a ride.’ ”

Victims killed in Utah County road rage-caused collision identified

Rodney Salm and Himmleberger’s Sunday ride on a beautiful day would be the last living memory of them. Peter Salm remembers that day a year ago so vividly. He and his wife happened to be on their own ride in the same area and saw the road closed for a crash.

They instead headed south by Utah Lake. Not even a half hour later, Peter Salm’s father called him.

“My dad called me in tears and said, ‘Rodney has been killed,’ you know, and I tried to ask him, ‘Well, where did it happen?'” Peter Salm said. He realized it was the crash he had just bypassed.

“It was hard.”

The family would find out Rodney Salm and Himmleberger were victims of a road rage situation that unfolded on the other side of the highway and that they had nothing to do with it.

Investigators would tell them that the road rage between two other drivers would end with a truck hitting the couple head-on, crushing Rodney Salm’s tiny Porsche. Police said they believe they died instantly.

Shooter questioned and released after Clearfield road rage shooting left another man dead

 

The driver of that truck, Peterson Drew Matheson, was arrested and charged on several charges, including manslaughter. He has since pleaded not guilty and is set to go to trial this fall.

One heated moment was all it took to turn Peter Salm’s world—and so many others’—upside down.

“The worst part that eats at you is that it’s such a senseless thing … It could have been avoided. It didn’t need to happen.”

On the one-year anniversary of Rodney Salm and Himmleberger’s crash, the hard day was made even more grim when Peter Salm heard about two other road rage-related deaths.

A fight that began on the road ended with a man dead in a shooting in Clearfield.

A Lehi father died after a fistfight following road rage.

“I really grieve for them, and my heart goes out to them,” Peter Salm said, of all the families involved. “They’ve got a long haul ahead of them.”

There are families in these other cars; Man knocked unconscious in Lehi road rage fight dies

Peter Salm said they used GoFundMe money raised in honor of his brother to fund a Zero Fatalities campaign against road rage and said he also helped with a new road rage law that takes effect in July.

Above all, Salm is pleading with drivers not to let a few seconds of upset turn into a lifetime of regret.

If only drivers would have just calmed down a year ago, he knows things would be different for Rodney Salm and Himmleberger.

“You can cool down just as fast as you heat up,” Peter Salm said. “If somebody makes you mad, you can be frustrated. You can say a curse word or two — but then just go back to driving. Let it go.”

BACK TO BASICS: Remembering and following the basics of safe driving can prevent crashes and fatalities on the road. Some of the basics include: always wearing a seat belt, obeying road signs and traffic signals, keeping a safe distance from vehicles, maintaining a reasonable speed and avoiding texting or eating while driving so you can be aware of your surroundings. Click to read more.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

(FILE) A test dummy getting hit by an air bag during a crash test....

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage, KSL TV

Thousands of cars equipped with faulty airbags on Utah roads as automakers issues ‘Do Not Drive’ warnings

Auto manufacturers have recalled over millions of Takata airbags because of their potential to explode and shoot out sharp metal fragments. And there are still thousands of those in cars across Utah.

3 hours ago

Rising temperatures have caused minor flooding from the Weber River, effecting two RV parks. (Andre...

Andrew Adams

Water managers: Minor flooding expected in areas along Weber River in Summit County this week

Areas of two RV parks and acres of farmland were flooded Tuesday as the Weber River swelled with runoff waters. Water managers said they anticipated the potential for more minor flooding through the week with hot temperatures finally arriving.

3 hours ago

A pig was located on an I-15 ramp in Juab County on Tuesday. (Juab County Sheriffs Office)...

Alexander Campbell

Injured pig located on Utah freeway on ramp, owners sought

A small pig was located after possibly falling off a trailer on I-15 in Juab County on Tuesday.

3 hours ago

A structure and vehicles burn during the Corral Fire, west of Tracy, California, on June 1. (Kent P...

Mary Gilbert, CNN Meteorologist

A heat dome will send temperatures into the triple-digits across the West as fires burn

Daily temperature records will tumble as sizzling early season heat from a summerlike heat dome sends thermometers skyrocketing into the triple digits in parts of California and the West this week.

4 hours ago

blue and red lights mixing from a police car...

Larry D. Curtis

Woman dead after single-car crash on Old Highway 91

A woman is dead after a single-car crash on Old Highway 91 in southern Utah.

5 hours ago

Chad Daybell leaves the courtroom at the conclusion of his sentencing hearing at the Ada County Cou...

Andrew Adams

Daybell jurors speak publicly about death penalty decision

Two days after a jury sentenced Chad Daybell to death for three murders, jurors spoke publicly for the first time about their death penalty decision.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The Rising Demand for Ballet Tickets: Why They’re Harder to Get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Utah family shares message on anniversary of deadly road rage crash