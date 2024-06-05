Amanda Knox reconvicted of slander in Italy for accusing innocent man in roommate’s 2007 murder
(Photo by Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images)
The first heat wave of the season is bringing triple-digit temperatures earlier than usual to much of the Southwest U.S., where forecasters warned residents Tuesday to brace for “dangerously hot conditions”
16 hours ago
lec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria are the next family set to star in their own reality series. The actor and producer, who has seven kids under age 10 with his wife, announced the TLC reality show about their life as a party of nine.
17 hours ago
President Joe Biden on Tuesday unveiled plans to enact immediate significant restrictions on migrants seeking asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border.
18 hours ago
California's largest wildfire so far this year was significantly surrounded Monday after blackening a swath of hilly grasslands between San Francisco Bay and the Central Valley.
2 days ago
Members of ABBA, the Swedish pop quartet that triumphed at the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest, have received one of the most prestigious knighthoods in Sweden.
2 days ago
Prospective jurors in the federal firearms case against Hunter Biden are being questioned on their thoughts about gun rights and addiction.
2 days ago
Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.
When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.
Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.
Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.
Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.
Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.