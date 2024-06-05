On the Site:
Road to Zero
Complete Chad Daybell trial coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Black Bear removed from tree in SLC neighborhood near downtown

Jun 5, 2024, 8:35 AM | Updated: 6:43 pm

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY JOSH ELLIS AND ELIZA PACE, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A black bear perched in a tree in a Salt Lake City neighborhood was removed and relocated Wednesday, after shocking downtown residents nearby.

Police asked some of them to remain inside their homes while the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, Salt Lake City Police Department, Salt Lake City Fire Department, and the Salt Lake City Parks Department removed a black bear from a tree.

The bear fell from the tree after crews tranquilized it around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday. The Salt Lake City Police Department said “Crews were working to set up a mechanism to prevent the bear from hitting the ground when it fell,” and DWR biologists will evaluate the bear’s condition.

The bear was first spotted in the tree at approximately 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

“He came right through our yard this morning – in fact, our dog was going crazy this morning and we didn’t know why,” resident Josh Peterman said.

Residents gathered outside to watch while police roped off the area and prepped to bring the bear safely down. Scott Root with DWR said bears come out of hibernation about mid-March and that there could be several reasons the bear is down here in the valley.

“Kind of a surprise to get a black bear here in June as far as why this bear is here – several possible reasons it could have been kicked out of a territory by another male bear, my hunch is that these hills around us are pretty yellow and dry and sometimes bears look for water or lush vegetation,” Scott Root with DWR said. “That could be a definite reason why it’s down here.”

Anyone living on Reed Avenue between 300 West and Wall Street was asked to remain inside their homes while crews were on the scene. Many residents gathered outside of the roped-off area to watch.

“Pretty surprising to see a bear this far down out of the mountains because we’re close to the foothills but I’m guessing he’s from CityCreek,” Peterman said.

“The plan is we’ll tranquilize it and give it a health assessment and if it’s in good health we’ll relocate it,” Root said.

The bear was hit with a tranquilizer twice before it ultimately fell.

Root said the bear is estimated to be two to three years old. Root said the bear will get a health assessment and could be released within the hour.

The bear was relocated and released at approximately 3 p.m. and DWR said it appeared to be uninjured and “ran off very well upon release.”

How to handle black bear sightings

The incident wasn’t the first bear sighting in Utah in 2024, but it was the most out-of-ordinary. According to DWR, bears are not typically in the city. But it’s not unusual to see them out on Utah trails.

On Monday, a mama bear and her cubs were spotted in Brighton, and another was spotted in Logan Canyon.

According to DWR, if Utahns come across a black bear the best thing to do is to put arms out to look big, and get loud. Biologists also said not to run or attempt to climb up a tree, because they’re surprisingly fast and as downtown Salt Lake saw Wednesday, they’re also great climbers.

Contributing: Mike Anderson and Mary Culbertson, KSL TV

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

North Tooele Fire District announced late Wednesday it was responding to a "potential hazmat situat...

Mary Culbertson

Man found dead near Tooele industrial company grounds

One man was found dead on the grounds of a trucking company in North Tooele.

38 minutes ago

FILE - A hiker passes a sign warning of extreme heat at the start of the Golden Canyon trail, in De...

Emma Benson

Extreme heat is leading cause of weather-related deaths; how to protect yourself

Extreme heat is the number one cause of weather-related deaths, which is why it's crucial to stay diligent in high temperatures to protect yourself and your loved ones.

1 hour ago

Road buckling on I-15...

Mary Culbertson

I-15 to 215 connector closed in Midvale due to road buckling caused by heat

Interstate 15 was closed in Midvale after the road buckled, causing some northbound lanes to shut down.

2 hours ago

The Provo River, as pictured here on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, is already running high and fast. Off...

Daniel Woodruff

Provo River running high and fast as hotter temperatures fuel spring runoff

As the temperatures get hotter, cities in Utah are bracing for Spring runoff from the mountains.

3 hours ago

Zion National Park...

Alex Cabrero

Zion National Park issues warning about record-breaking heat

Officials at Zion National Park are warning visitors and hikers about potentially record-breaking heat starting Thursday.

3 hours ago

A "restroom" sign pictured in the Utah State Capitol on June 5, 2024. The Office of the State Audit...

Lindsay Aerts

Utah auditor’s office finds no evidence of transgender bathroom law violations in four investigations

The Office of the State Auditor in Utah conducted investigations of four possible violations of the new transgender bathroom law, and found no evidence of violation.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The Rising Demand for Ballet Tickets: Why They’re Harder to Get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Black Bear removed from tree in SLC neighborhood near downtown