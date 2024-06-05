On the Site:
Road to Zero
Complete Chad Daybell trial coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

DWR crews, police remove bear from tree in SLC neighborhood

Jun 5, 2024, 8:35 AM | Updated: 11:27 am

A bear remains perched in a tree in the area of West Reed Avenue in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Ju...

A bear remains perched in a tree in the area of West Reed Avenue in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

(Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY JOSH ELLIS


Digital content producer

SALT LAKE CITY — Police asked some Salt Lake City residents to remain inside their homes while officers and crews from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources removed a bear from a tree.

The bear fell from the tree after crews tranquilized it around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday. The Salt Lake City Police Department said “crews were working to set up a mechanism to prevent the bear from hitting the ground when it fell,” and DWR biologists will evaluate the bear’s condition.


Anyone living on Reed Avenue between 300 West and Wall Street was asked to remain inside their homes while crews were on scene.

Crews believe the bear is a juvenile. It was spotted in the tree at approximately 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Douglas Steadman, 58, was last seen on May 31, 2024, before he was found dead near Utah Lake on Jun...

Josh Ellis

Missing West Jordan man found dead near Utah Lake

A 58-year-old man who was last seen on May 31 was found dead in the area of Utah Lake on Wednesday.

1 hour ago

Utah Jazz uniform rebrand for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons. (Photo courtesy: Utah Jazz)...

Ben Anderson, KSL Sports

Jazz rebrand features new uniforms for 24-25, 25-26 seasons

The Utah Jazz have announced their new rebrand featuring four uniforms to be debuted during the 2024-25, and 2025-26 seasons.

1 hour ago

(FILE) A test dummy getting hit by an air bag during a crash test....

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage, KSL TV

Thousands of cars equipped with faulty airbags on Utah roads as automakers issues ‘Do Not Drive’ warnings

Auto manufacturers have recalled over millions of Takata airbags because of their potential to explode and shoot out sharp metal fragments. And there are still thousands of those in cars across Utah.

13 hours ago

Rising temperatures have caused minor flooding from the Weber River, effecting two RV parks. (Andre...

Andrew Adams

Water managers: Minor flooding expected in areas along Weber River in Summit County this week

Areas of two RV parks and acres of farmland were flooded Tuesday as the Weber River swelled with runoff waters. Water managers said they anticipated the potential for more minor flooding through the week with hot temperatures finally arriving.

13 hours ago

A pig was located on an I-15 ramp in Juab County on Tuesday. (Juab County Sheriffs Office)...

Alexander Campbell

Injured pig located on Utah freeway on ramp, owners sought

A small pig was located after possibly falling off a trailer on I-15 in Juab County on Tuesday.

13 hours ago

demolished car carrying two people who were killed...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Utah family shares message on anniversary of deadly road rage crash

The family of a Utah man killed while on a Sunday drive with his girlfriend a year ago in Eagle Mountain, is sharing a message for all drivers —  especially in light of two recent road rage-related deaths.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The Rising Demand for Ballet Tickets: Why They’re Harder to Get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

DWR crews, police remove bear from tree in SLC neighborhood