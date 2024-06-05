DWR crews, police remove bear from tree in SLC neighborhood

SALT LAKE CITY — Police asked some Salt Lake City residents to remain inside their homes while officers and crews from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources removed a bear from a tree.

The bear fell from the tree after crews tranquilized it around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday. The Salt Lake City Police Department said “crews were working to set up a mechanism to prevent the bear from hitting the ground when it fell,” and DWR biologists will evaluate the bear’s condition.

The @UtahDWR tranquilized the bear, and as crews were getting in position with the bucket truck, and ladder it fell out of the tree. Photo courtesy Meghan Thackery pic.twitter.com/1pVigzDjAe — Derek Petersen (@Derek_Photog) June 5, 2024



Anyone living on Reed Avenue between 300 West and Wall Street was asked to remain inside their homes while crews were on scene.

Crews believe the bear is a juvenile. It was spotted in the tree at approximately 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

#Breaking A bear has been removed from a tree in the Marmalade neighborhood. @KSL5TV pic.twitter.com/LrjVFRCRwh — Braden McElreath (@BradenKSL) June 5, 2024

This is a developing story. It will be updated.