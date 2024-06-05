On the Site:
Missing West Jordan man found dead near Utah Lake

Jun 5, 2024, 10:06 AM

Douglas Steadman, 58, was last seen on May 31, 2024, before he was found dead near Utah Lake on Jun...

Douglas Steadman, 58, was last seen on May 31, 2024, before he was found dead near Utah Lake on June 5. (West Jordan Police Department)

(West Jordan Police Department)

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY JOSH ELLIS


Digital content producer

WEST JORDAN — A 58-year-old man who was last seen on May 31 was found dead in the area of Utah Lake on Wednesday.

The West Jordan Police Department said Douglas Steadman was reported to have early onset dementia and COPD and did not take any of his required medications with him when he left to drive to a car show in Manti on Friday.

A Silver Alert was issued for Steadman on Tuesday.

“We appreciate the response from the community and fellow law enforcement agencies in their efforts in locating Steadman,” police said. “We offer our sincere condolences to the loved ones of Douglas Steadman.”

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office will handle the investigation but police said no foul play is suspected at this time. The Utah Office of the Medical Examiner is assisting in the investigation.

