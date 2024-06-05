On the Site:
Jazz rebrand features new uniforms for 24-25, 25-26 seasons

Jun 5, 2024, 10:03 AM | Updated: 11:25 am

Utah Jazz uniform rebrand for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons. (Photo courtesy: Utah Jazz)

Utah Jazz uniform rebrand for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons. (Photo courtesy: Utah Jazz)

(Photo courtesy: Utah Jazz)

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY BEN ANDERSON, KSL SPORTS


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz have announced their latest rebrand featuring four uniforms to be debuted during the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons.

The new Jazz uniforms come just two seasons after the team underwent a radical makeover featuring a minimalist black, yellow and white theme.

The Jazz’s newest rebrand returns to the mountain theme made popular by the team’s rosters in the late 1990s and early 2000s, while still incorporating the black uniforms from their last redesign.

Related: Utah Hockey Club Files Logo Trademarks

Jazz unveil four new uniforms during rebrand

Beginning in 2024-25 the Jazz will debut two new uniforms including a black statement edition jersey, and a purple city edition jersey.

The black statement edition jersey features a white Jazz Note logo in front of a faded white mountain landscape.

The statement jersey will debut in January 2025 and will replace the Jazz’s current black and yellow statement edition jersey which will be used through December.

The city edition jersey reflects the team’s 1997 and 1998 purple NBA Finals jerseys with the word Utah cascading in front of a snow-capped mountain range.


The Jazz will retain their white and yellow association jersey that has been in the rotation over the last two seasons throughout the 2024-25 campaign.

In 2025-26, the Jazz will add three new uniforms to their rotation, including a yet-to-be-released city edition uniform.

The 2025-26 rotation will include a white association edition jersey featuring a purple gradient mountainscape, fronted by the word Utah in two-tone white and grey.

The team will also wear a purple icon edition jersey that mimics their 2023-24 city edition uniform with an added blue stripe on the uniform’s trim.


The black statement jersey that will debut this coming January will be worn in both the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons.

The Jazz will phase yellow out of its color scheme ahead of the 2025-26 season, with Mountain Purple, Midnight Black, and Sky Blue becoming the team’s official color palette.

The Jazz Note will remain the team’s primary logo.

Uniforms to debut on Junior Jazz participants

Before they’re made available to the public, a recreation of the rebranded 2024-25 jerseys will be used by the 70,000 Junior Jazz Basketball League participants.

In a continued effort to have the youth players more closely resemble Jazz’s professional roster, this year’s Junior Jazz jerseys will match the statement and city edition jerseys released on Wednesday.

The Jazz’s 2024-25 purple city edition uniform will be available for purchase by the public in the fall, while the black statement edition uniform will be available in early 2025.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

