BYU Reportedly Hires John Linehan To Complete Basketball Staff

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball has reportedly completed the coaching staff under head coach Kevin Young.

The latest addition is assistant coach John Linehan.

BYU basketball hires John Linehan

John Linehan comes to BYU from St. Joseph’s University, where he was an assistant coach under head coach Billy Lange. The news was first reported by CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander.

CBB coaching tidbit: New BYU coach Kevin Young has hired John Linehan as an assistant, per a source. Linehan most recently was an assistant at Saint Joe’s and Georgia. Of course, he’s most well known for being a Providence great and one of the NCAA’s all-time leaders in steals. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) June 5, 2024

Linehan, a former star Providence Friar guard from 1997 to 2002, was a two-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year. He grew up in Pennsylvania and faced Kobe Bryant in high school as a player.

BYU will face Linehan’s alma mater, Providence, this December in the Big 12-Big East Battle.

Linehan had a professional career overseas from 2002 to 2013.

He began his coaching career at Drexel in 2015 as an operations assistant. Then, he worked as an assistant at Brown University in the Ivy League and Hartford University.

Linehan then joined Tom Crean at the University of Georgia in 2019. He worked with current NBA superstar Anthony Edwards. Linehan spent three years in Athens before joining St. Joe’s for the past two years.

The coaching staff is up to five assistants

Adding John Linehan would bring Kevin Young’s bench to five assistants. He would join Will Voigt, Tim Fanning, Chris Burgess, and Brandon Dunson.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper