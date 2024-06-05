On the Site:
Road to Zero
Complete Chad Daybell trial coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Reportedly Hires John Linehan To Complete Basketball Staff

Jun 5, 2024, 10:52 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball has reportedly completed the coaching staff under head coach Kevin Young.

The latest addition is assistant coach John Linehan.

BYU basketball hires John Linehan

John Linehan comes to BYU from St. Joseph’s University, where he was an assistant coach under head coach Billy Lange. The news was first reported by CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander.

Linehan, a former star Providence Friar guard from 1997 to 2002, was a two-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year. He grew up in Pennsylvania and faced Kobe Bryant in high school as a player.

RELATED STORIES

BYU will face Linehan’s alma mater, Providence, this December in the Big 12-Big East Battle.

Linehan had a professional career overseas from 2002 to 2013.

He began his coaching career at Drexel in 2015 as an operations assistant. Then, he worked as an assistant at Brown University in the Ivy League and Hartford University.

Linehan then joined Tom Crean at the University of Georgia in 2019. He worked with current NBA superstar Anthony Edwards. Linehan spent three years in Athens before joining St. Joe’s for the past two years.

The coaching staff is up to five assistants

Adding John Linehan would bring Kevin Young’s bench to five assistants. He would join Will Voigt, Tim Fanning, Chris Burgess, and Brandon Dunson.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Getting To Know Utah Football’s 2024 Schedule: Southern Utah University Thunderbirds

On Thursday, August 29, Utah football hosts the Southern Utah University Thunderbirds at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

12 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Rebrand Features New Uniforms For 24-25, 25-26 Seasons

The Utah Jazz have announced their new rebrand featuring four uniforms to be debuted during the 2024-25, and 2025-26 seasons.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ippei Mizuhara Spoke For Shohei Ohtani, Stole Nearly $17M

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — As an interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara was supposed to bridge the gap between baseball star Shohei Ohtani and his English-speaking teammates and fans as the duo traveled from Southern California to ballparks across the U.S. Instead, Mizuhara exploited the Japanese-English language barrier to isolate Ohtani and profit, in the truest sense, […]

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Locals In MLB: Porter Hodge Reminisces On MLB Debut

Nearly five years after he was drafted by the Chicago Cubs out of Cottonwood High, Porter Hodge is living the high life in the Cubs bullpen. 

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Can Real Salt Lake Climb MLS Mountain For First Time In 15 Years?

Real Salt Lake is off to one of the best starts in the club's history as the midway point of the 2024 season approaches.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Mailbag: Can Jazz Move Up In This Draft?

Welcome to the Utah Jazz mailbag where every week our NBA insiders answer your questions on social media about your favorite team.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The Rising Demand for Ballet Tickets: Why They’re Harder to Get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

BYU Reportedly Hires John Linehan To Complete Basketball Staff