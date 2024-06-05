Two missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints killed in North Dakota crash

On the Site:
Jun 5, 2024, 11:42 AM | Updated: 12:25 pm

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


Digital Reporter

SALT LAKE CITY — Two missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were killed in a car crash in North Dakota on Tuesday. The two missionaries were serving in the North Dakota, Bismarck Mission.

The Church said “Elder Jacob Aaron Kesler, 20, from Ely, Nevada, and Elder Robert “Tommy” Gardner, 20, from Riverton, Utah, both passed away at the scene of the collision. The missionaries were traveling on a highway outside of Beulah, North Dakota, when their vehicle struck a semi-truck, which had stopped in the road due to an accident.”

Elder Kesler had been serving since July 2022 and Elder Gardner since November 2022.

“We send our love and condolences to Elder Kesler’s and Elder Gardner’s families and friends and their fellow missionaries in the North Dakota Bismarck Mission,” a statement from the Church stated. “We pray they will each be comforted and feel peace during this tragic time as they reflect on the faithful service these young men have given to the Savior, by sharing His gospel.”

