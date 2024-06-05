Two men arrested in connection to April shooting in Glendale neighborbood

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police have arrested two men in connection to a shooting on April 6, in which both shot and injured each other.

According to a press release from the Salt Lake City Police Department, detectives arrested 24-year-old Luis Alfaro on May 24. He was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon; two counts of felony discharge of a firearm; obstruction of justice and aggravated assault.

The release also stated detectives took 23-year-old Christian Miramontes into custody on May 29. He was booked into the Salt Lake County Jaill for investigation of felony discharge of a firearm, aggravated assault and possession of a stolen firearm.

Both men were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting occurred in the area of 1050 W. 300 South in the Glendale neighborhood.

Police said a fight between the two men is what led to the shooting.