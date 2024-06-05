Lauri Markkanen To Miss Olympic Qualifiers For Finland

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz All-Star Lauri Markkanen will not play for his native Finland during the Olympic Qualifying Tournament due to a lingering shoulder injury.

Markkanen missed 17 of the Jazz’s final 21 games of the 2023-24 regular season with what the team called a right shoulder impingement.

The Olympic Qualifying Tournament will be held in Valencia, Spain during the first week of July.

Markkanen’s absence is a significant blow for Finland who hoped to claim a spot in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Host Spain, Finland, Lebanon, Angola, Poland, and the Bahamas will battle for the single remaining open spot in Group A of the Summer Olympics.

“Certainly, this is tough,” Markkanen said in a release translated by eurohoops.net. “Representing Finland and playing for the national team is an honor for me. Along with my teammates, we have been talking all season about how sweet it would be to advance to the Olympic Games.”

Highly touted Canada, Australia, and Greece away the final Group A qualifier at the Olympics.

Markkanen said he expected to be cleared to return to the court in August.

The forward averaged 23.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists while shooting 48 percent from the floor and 39 percent from the three-point line in his second season with the Jazz.

Markkanen is eligible to sign a contract extension with the team this summer.

The Olympic Basketball Tournament begins on July 27 and runs through August 11.

