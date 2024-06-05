On the Site:
Road to Zero
Complete Chad Daybell trial coverage
60 in 60: #60 Utah State's Gabriel Iniguez (Defensive Tackle)

Jun 5, 2024

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #60 is Utah State’s Gabriel Iniguez Jr. (DT).

 

Utah State’s Gabriel Iniguez

Iniguez is a junior defensive tackle from Pittsburg, California.

Coming out of high school, Iniguez was a two-star prospect and the 53rd-ranked defensive tackle in the nation. In 2019 as a senior, he posted 41 tackles, 5 sacks, 12.5 tackles for loss, eight quarterback hurries, and one fumble recovery.

Following his senior season, he earned California Interscholastic Federation honorable mention North Coast Section honors and first-team all-league accolades.

Iniguez spent two years at Hawai’i. After not playing in the COVID-shortened 2020 season and redshirting in 2021, he moved on to play junior college ball at City College of San Francisco.

Iniguez had a solid season with the Rams which made him a hot commodity in the transfer market. He used this momentum to join the Mountain West with the New Mexico State Aggies.

In 2023, Iniguez recorded 24 tackles, two sacks, five tackles for loss, and one pass breakup. He was named to the College Football Network Conference USA second team and Phil Steele fourth-team all-conference.

Iniguez will move on to his fourth school in 2024 to suit up for the Aggies and head coach Blake Anderson.

About the 60 in 60

Every summer Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60 as voted on by the media.

In 2024, for the third year in a row, the 60 in 60 included one vote based on a fan ballot.

Click here for the complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown.

