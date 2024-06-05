60 in 60: #60 Utah State’s Gabriel Iniguez (Defensive Tackle)

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #60 is Utah State’s Gabriel Iniguez Jr. (DT).

Utah State’s Gabriel Iniguez

Iniguez is a junior defensive tackle from Pittsburg, California.

Coming out of high school, Iniguez was a two-star prospect and the 53rd-ranked defensive tackle in the nation. In 2019 as a senior, he posted 41 tackles, 5 sacks, 12.5 tackles for loss, eight quarterback hurries, and one fumble recovery.

Following his senior season, he earned California Interscholastic Federation honorable mention North Coast Section honors and first-team all-league accolades.

Iniguez spent two years at Hawai’i. After not playing in the COVID-shortened 2020 season and redshirting in 2021, he moved on to play junior college ball at City College of San Francisco.

Big play on national TV by @ccsffootball alum Gabriel Iniguez #100PercentRam #NoPlaceLikeCity | 🐏 pic.twitter.com/fpVHNj6r9q — City College of San Francisco Football (@CCSFFootball) October 5, 2023

Iniguez had a solid season with the Rams which made him a hot commodity in the transfer market. He used this momentum to join the Mountain West with the New Mexico State Aggies.

In 2023, Iniguez recorded 24 tackles, two sacks, five tackles for loss, and one pass breakup. He was named to the College Football Network Conference USA second team and Phil Steele fourth-team all-conference.

Iniguez will move on to his fourth school in 2024 to suit up for the Aggies and head coach Blake Anderson.

