Utah Hockey’s Liam O’Brien Announces Birth Of Daughter

Jun 5, 2024, 2:12 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Hockey fan favorite Liam O’Brien announced the birth of his daughter on Instagram this week.

O’Brien’s wife, Adela, gave birth to the couple’s first child on Tuesday.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Liam O’Brien (@official_big_tuna)

It didn’t take long for Utah hockey fans to fall in love with O’Brien.

At the NHL Welcome Party in Delta Center, he made an introduction that won’t be soon forgotten by the people of Utah.

O’Brien introduced himself with his nickname “Spicy Tuna” and got a great reaction from the Salt Lake crowd.

Prior to the move to Utah, O’Brien spent three seasons as a member of the Arizona Coyotes.

O’Brien found his groove with the Yotes. He played 170 games across three seasons in Arizona compared to just 29 total games in the four seasons before that.

Known as an enforcer, O’Brien recorded 28 points over the past three seasons with 10 goals and 18 assists.

O’Brien is now an unrestricted free agent but based on his reception in Utah, it’s likely the team will be eager to ink him a new deal.

The 2024-25 NHL season is set to begin on Friday, October 4.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

