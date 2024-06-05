On the Site:
Road to Zero
Complete Chad Daybell trial coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GUN VIOLENCE

Kansas Walmart shooting started as high school game ‘senior assassin’

Jun 5, 2024, 2:25 PM

FILE - A woman wheels a cart with her purchases out of a Walmart store, Nov. 18, 2020, in Derry, N....

FILE - A woman wheels a cart with her purchases out of a Walmart store, Nov. 18, 2020, in Derry, N.H. Business closings on Christmas Eve are less common than those on Christmas Day, but many large chains still cut back hours or close up shop early for the coming holiday. Walmart will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY CAMERON BURNETT, KAKE


KSLTV.com

WICHITA, Kansas (KAKE) — A shooting at a Walmart in Goddard that left a high school senior paralyzed from the waist down started as a game played by teenagers, a court document states.

The court documents say that after a teen was struck by a water blaster gun by a boy at the high school, she called her dad who shot the 18-year-old victim, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down.

The incident occurred on May 11 just before 5 p.m. in the parking lot of the Walmart in Goddard where officers and first responders found a young man shot inside of a car.

According to the probable cause affidavit, 18-year-old Anakin Zehring was driving his blue Chevrolet Spark with two friends on the evening of the shooting playing the game “senior assassin,” a water tag game that seniors at Goddard High School were playing.

One of the three boys in the car shot a gel blaster gun at two other teenagers in front of the Walmart. An employee at the store witnessed the incident and told authorities he heard someone in the car say, “I’m your senior assassin.”

One of the teens struck by the gel blaster, a type of toy gun that fires polymer water beads, contacted her dad, later identified as 47-year-old Ruben Contreras. The teen called her dad and explained that she had been shot with a gel blaster by three teenage boys.

Contreras arrived at the Walmart and met with his daughter and the other teenager, identified as her boyfriend, where they pointed at the boys exiting the Walmart and getting into the blue car, the court documents say.

Kaysville police warn about ‘senior assassin’ game after stranger with gun spotted in neighborhood

In an interview with detectives, both teenagers who were shot by the gel blaster stated that they did not know any of the boys in the vehicle, including Zehring.

The detective states that she reviewed video footage from the store and observed Contreras running up to the driver’s side of the teens’ car and attempting to open the door. He then runs back up to the driver’s side door and appears to pull out a firearm from the right of his waistband. The footage shows Contreras with the firearm in his hand and sticks it into the open window of the driver’s side back seat area. He fired one round into the vehicle.

The car kept going and crashed into some shipping containers. The detective says the driver remained in the car, and his friends ran away.

According to the affidavit, the bullet hit Zehring’s kidney and liver and may have paralyzed him.

The detective interviewed Zehrig while he was recovering in the hospital as well as the two teens in the car who fled, the two teens hit by the gel blaster and other witnesses.

After the shooting, police say Contreras remained at the scene where he was arrested and found with a Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun.

Contreras was charged with attempted first-degree murder. His next court date is scheduled for June 24.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Gun Violence

Hoover standing in court....

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com and Shara Park, KSL TV

Matt Frank Hoover sentenced to life without parole for murder of Provo police officer

A man was sentenced on Tuesday to life in prison for the murder of a Provo police officer.

19 hours ago

A Provo police officer pointing his firearm at Hoover while issuing commands on Jan. 5, 2019....

Michael Houck

Body camera shows Provo police attempting to arrest Matt Hoover before he shot officer Shinners

Newly obtained body camera shows the tense moments of Provo police officers attempting to arrest a wanted fugitive who fatally shot an officer in 2019.

20 hours ago

A 41-year-old man was arrested on Sunday following a multiple-hour standoff....

Alexander Campbell

Heber man arrested following multiple-hour standoff involving SWAT

A man was arrested in Heber on Sunday, following an intense multiple-hour standoff in a parking lot. 

21 hours ago

Cars pictured during a police investigation blocked by yellow police tape. A man is dead after a ro...

Karah Brackin and Mary Culbertson, KSL TV

Shooter questioned and released after Clearfield road rage shooting left another man dead

A crash and subsequent road rage shooting ended with a man dead in Clearfield. The shooter was questioned and released pending police investigation.

1 day ago

14-year-old Aspen McCarty who was shot in Murray during a drive-by shooting, leaving him paralyzed....

Brianna Chavez

‘Our worst nightmare’: Family says teen boy shot in drive-by shooting is paralyzed

The family of a 14-year-old boy who was shot in a drive-by shooting last Thursday said he has a long road to recovery.

2 days ago

A southern Utah man was charged with DUI and causing a crash taht killed two children i the car, ev...

Mary Culbertson

Man, 19, found guilty of murder after 2022 shooting at Airbnb house party

Daniel Martinez was convicted of first-degree aggravated murder after shooting and killing two people at an Airbnb house party.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The Rising Demand for Ballet Tickets: Why They’re Harder to Get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Kansas Walmart shooting started as high school game ‘senior assassin’