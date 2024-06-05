On the Site:
Road to Zero
Complete Chad Daybell trial coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Phoenix using ice immersion to treat heatstroke victims as Southwest bakes in triple digits

Jun 5, 2024, 2:53 PM

Phoenix Fire Capt. John Prato demonstrates a new protocol that the fire department in America’s h...

Phoenix Fire Capt. John Prato demonstrates a new protocol that the fire department in America’s hottest big city is adopting as the West braces for the first heat wave of the summer season, Monday, June 3, 2024, in Phoenix. The cold water immersion therapy already used by hospitals in the area will also now be used by Phoenix fire and paramedics personnel on every patient they encounter this season with signs of heat stroke. (AP Photo, Anita Snow)

(AP Photo, Anita Snow)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ANITA SNOW, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHOENIX (AP) — The season’s first heat wave is already baking the Southwest with triple-digit temperatures as firefighters in Phoenix — America’s hottest big city — employ new tactics in hopes of saving more lives in a county that saw 645 heat-related deaths last year.

Starting this season, the Phoenix Fire Department is immersing heatstroke victims in ice on the way to area hospitals. The medical technique, known as cold-water immersion, is familiar to marathon runners and military service members and has also recently been adopted by Phoenix hospitals as a go-to protocol, Fire Capt. John Prato said.

Prato demonstrated the method earlier this week outside the emergency department of Valleywise Health Medical Center in Phoenix, packing ice cubes inside an impermeable blue bag around a medical dummy representing a patient. He said the technique could dramatically lower body temperature in minutes.

“Just last week, we had a critical patient that we were able to bring back before we walked through the emergency room doors,” Prato said. “That’s our goal — to improve patient survivability.”

Standard equipment

The heatstroke treatment has made ice and human-sized immersion bags standard equipment on all Phoenix fire department emergency vehicles. It is among measures the city adopted this year as temperatures and their human toll soar ever higher. Phoenix for the first time is also keeping two cooling stations open overnight this season.

Emergency responders in much of an area stretching from southeast California to central Arizona are preparing for what the National Weather Service said would be “easily their hottest” weather since last September. The high forecast for Wednesday in Las Vegas was just one degree below the June 5 record high of 109 degrees Fahrenheit (42.8 Celsius) set in 2016.

“There’s a very high-pressure system over the Southwest that’s bringing the first heat wave of the summer to the region,” said Sean Benedict, a lead meteorologist for the weather service based in Phoenix. He said in addition to Arizona, the extreme heat will bake areas of eastern California, northern California and Nevada and even parts of southern Texas over the next few days.

Excessive heat warnings were issued for Wednesday morning through Friday evening for parts of southern Nevada and Arizona, with highs in subsequent days expected to top 110 degrees F (43.3 C) in Las Vegas and Phoenix. The unseasonably hot weather was expected to spread northward and make its way into parts of the Pacific Northwest by the weekend.

Combating the heat

Officials in Phoenix Wednesday morning closed the popular Camelback Mountain and Piestewa Peak Trails from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until the weekend.

In southern New Mexico, highs were expected to reach triple digits, prompting the city of Las Cruces on Wednesday to activate its cooling centers to provide residents with temporary shelter from the blistering heat. A heat advisory for the area will be in effect through Thursday.

The Albuquerque mayor on Wednesday was announcing this year’s “Operation Cooldown,” which includes plans for cooling centers and the use of sprinklers at city parks for kids to keep cool.

The City Council in Arizona’s second-largest city of Tucson this week adopted a heat protection ordinance to ensure that city employees have access to cool water, shade and extra breaks at their workplaces. Members also moved to better protect the community east of Phoenix from extreme heat by approving a plan to cool people’s homes, community centers and neighborhoods.

The action comes after Pima County, home to Tucson, last year saw 176 heat-related deaths and another 51 such deaths in the five additional rural counties that the medical examiner handles.

Officials in Maricopa County were stunned earlier this year when final numbers showed 645 heat-related deaths in Arizona’s largest county, a majority of them in Phoenix. The most brutal period was a heat wave with 31 subsequent days of temperatures of 110 degrees F (43.3 C) or higher, which claimed more than 400 lives.

An increase in ‘heat illness’

“We’ve been seeing a severe uptick in the past three years in cases of severe heat illness,” said Dr. Paul Pugsley, medical director of emergency medicine with Valleywise Health. Of those, about 40% do not survive.

Cooling down patients long before they get to the emergency department could change the equation, he said.

The technique “is not very widely spread in non-military hospitals in the U.S., nor in the prehospital setting among fire departments or first responders,” Pugsley said. He said part of that may be a longstanding perception that the technique’s use for all cases of heatstroke by first responders or even hospitals was impractical or impossible.

Pugsley said he was aware of limited use of the technique in some places in California, including Stanford Medical Center in Palo Alto and Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno, and by the San Antonio Fire Department in Texas.

Banner University Medical Center in Phoenix embraced the protocol last summer, said Dr. Aneesh Narang, assistant medical director of emergency medicine there.

“This cold-water immersion therapy is really the standard of care to treat heatstroke patients,” he said.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

FILE - A woman wheels a cart with her purchases out of a Walmart store, Nov. 18, 2020, in Derry, N....

Cameron Burnett, KAKE

Kansas Walmart shooting started as high school game ‘senior assassin’

A shooting at a Walmart in Goddard that left a high school senior paralyzed from the waist down started as a game played by teenagers, a court document states.

41 minutes ago

Retailers like TJ Maxx are turning to body cameras to keep stores safe. Mandatory Credit: Eva Marie...

Nathaniel Meyersohn, CNN

Hourly retail workers are now wearing police-like body cameras

Hourly retail security workers are now wearing police-like body cameras at major stores to thwart shoplifting and keep people safe.

57 minutes ago

Boeing's Starliner capsule, atop an Atlas V rocket, lifts off from launch pad at Space Launch Compl...

Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press

Boeing launches NASA astronauts for the first time after years of delays

Boeing launched astronauts for the first time Wednesday, belatedly joining SpaceX as a second taxi service for NASA.

3 hours ago

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - JUNE 03: Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, arrives with his wif...

Claudia Lauer, Randall Chase, Colleen Long, and Michael Kunzelman

Cross-examination of FBI agent continues in Hunter Biden’s gun trial, as first lady again attends

Testimony continued Wednesday in Hunter Biden's gun trial with the cross-examination of an FBI agent who is being questioned about messages he sent around the time of the gun purchase in question.

6 hours ago

FILE: American journalist Amanda Knox delivers a speech during a panel session entitled 'Trial by M...

Colleen Barry

Amanda Knox reconvicted of slander in Italy for accusing innocent man in roommate’s 2007 murder

An Italian court has reconvicted Amanda Knox of slander, even after she was exonerated in the brutal 2007 murder of her British roommate.

9 hours ago

People shop at a home improvement store in Brooklyn on January 25 in New York City. It’s becoming...

Bryan Mena and Nathaniel Meyersohn, CNN

The American shopping spree is losing steam

It’s becoming tougher and tougher for Americans to carry on with their spending spree.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The Rising Demand for Ballet Tickets: Why They’re Harder to Get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Phoenix using ice immersion to treat heatstroke victims as Southwest bakes in triple digits