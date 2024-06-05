On the Site:
Utah’s largest gas provider switches owners as $4.3B deal is finalized

Jun 5, 2024, 3:15 PM | Updated: 3:22 pm

Dominion Energy sent out emails to customers Tuesday informing them that natural gas distribution i...

Dominion Energy sent out emails to customers Tuesday informing them that natural gas distribution in Utah, Idaho and Wyoming has switched over to Enbridge, Inc. The emails were sent after the two companies announced Monday that they had finalized their $4.3 billion agreement that sends Questar Gas Company and Wexpro from Dominion to Enbridge. (JHVE Photo, Shutterstock)

(JHVE Photo, Shutterstock)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY CARTER WILLIAMS, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Goodbye Dominion, hello Enbridge.

Dominion Energy sent out emails to customers Tuesday informing them that natural gas distribution in Utah, Idaho and Wyoming has switched over to Enbridge, Inc. The emails were sent after the two companies announced Monday that they had finalized their $4.3 billion agreement that sends Questar Gas Company and Wexpro from Dominion to Enbridge.

The transition “should be seamless” for the 1.2 million customers within the three states, Dominion wrote in its email. The biggest change, so far, is that Enbridge Gas Utah will now oversee natural gas distribution across the Beehive State, while Idaho and Wyoming will also have Enbridge branches.

The email added that customers will be “notified well in advance” of any changes that impact payments or account access.

“We welcome Questar Gas and Wexpro employees into the Enbridge family of companies and look forward to building long‑term productive relationships with all of their stakeholders in Utah, Wyoming and Idaho,” said Michele Harradence, Enbridge’s executive vice president and president of gas distribution and storage, in a prepared statement.

Dominion acquired Questar in 2016; however, it announced in September that it agreed to sell a large portion of its assets — including Questar and Wexpro — to Calgary, Alberta, Canada-based Enbridge in a massive $14 billion deal.

Enbridge was already a major natural gas service provider in Ontario and Quebec in Canada. It took over Dominion’s natural gas operations in Ohio earlier this year as part of the massive deal. Officials said Monday that it expects to take over Dominion’s North Carolina operations later this year, too.

Questar and Wexpro feature 21,000 system miles of natural gas pipelines that Enbridge has officially added to its portfolio.

“We are excited to welcome another strong gas utility to Enbridge,” Harradence said. “Questar Gas and Wexpro enhance the scale and breadth of our existing low-risk utility business model and support our long-term dividend growth profile by providing stable, predictable cash flows.”

