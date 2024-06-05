Teen flown to hospital after losing control of dirt bike, crashing into school door

PAROWAN — A teenage girl was injured and flown to a hospital after she crashed into a door frame while riding a dirt bike on Tuesday.

A 16-year-old girl was riding a “mini dirt bike” at about 8:11 p.m. in Parowan. Police said a witness told them she had been riding toward the high school and appeared to be out of control.

The teen crashed head-first into a door frame at the high school and received “pretty significant injuries.” She was taken by helicopter to a hospital. Police did not disclose the girl’s condition as of late Tuesday.