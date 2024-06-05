On the Site:
Road to Zero
Complete Chad Daybell trial coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Teen flown to hospital after losing control of dirt bike, crashing into school door

Jun 5, 2024, 3:35 PM | Updated: 3:55 pm

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY CASSIDY WIXOM, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

PAROWAN — A teenage girl was injured and flown to a hospital after she crashed into a door frame while riding a dirt bike on Tuesday.

A 16-year-old girl was riding a “mini dirt bike” at about 8:11 p.m. in Parowan. Police said a witness told them she had been riding toward the high school and appeared to be out of control.

The teen crashed head-first into a door frame at the high school and received “pretty significant injuries.” She was taken by helicopter to a hospital. Police did not disclose the girl’s condition as of late Tuesday.

KSL 5 TV Live

Accidents & Injuries

A pig was located on an I-15 ramp in Juab County on Tuesday. (Juab County Sheriffs Office)...

Alexander Campbell

Injured pig located on Utah freeway on ramp, owners sought

A small pig was located after possibly falling off a trailer on I-15 in Juab County on Tuesday.

20 hours ago

demolished car carrying two people who were killed...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Utah family shares message on anniversary of deadly road rage crash

The family of a Utah man killed while on a Sunday drive with his girlfriend a year ago in Eagle Mountain, is sharing a message for all drivers —  especially in light of two recent road rage-related deaths.

20 hours ago

The Nevada State Police said four people died last week in a two-vehicle crash.(Nevada State Police...

Mark Jones

4 people killed in two-vehicle crash in Nevada

Four people were killed in a two-vehicle crash last week in Nevada, according to the Nevada State Police.

1 day ago

One man is fighting for his life and another is in jail facing aggravated assault charges after the...

Debbie Worthen

Lehi road rage incident sends one man to hospital, another to jail

One man is fighting for his life and another is in jail facing aggravated assault charges after the two became involved in a road rage fight. 

2 days ago

emergency lights...

Mark Jones

Road rage incident in Clearfield leaves one person dead

A road rage incident Monday evening left one person dead, according to Clearfield police. 

2 days ago

One Utah family waits and prays for their 9-year-old to wake up after he was hit by a car while rid...

Erin Cox

‘Tough like Trayden’: Community is praying for 9-year-old hit by car

One Utah family waits and prays for their 9-year-old to wake up after he was hit by a car while riding his bike. 

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The Rising Demand for Ballet Tickets: Why They’re Harder to Get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Teen flown to hospital after losing control of dirt bike, crashing into school door