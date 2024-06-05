On the Site:
Road to Zero
Complete Chad Daybell trial coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

A NYC woman’s leg was severed by a train when she fell into the gap. What she did next saved her life.

Jun 5, 2024, 3:48 PM | Updated: 3:51 pm

Lisa Fitzgerald has a harrowing story of survival after her leg was severed in an accident while tr...

Lisa Fitzgerald has a harrowing story of survival after her leg was severed in an accident while trying to board a train. Mandatory Credit: WCBS via CNN Newsource

CNN's Profile Picture

BY NAVEEN DHALIWAL


KSLTV.com

NEW YORK (WCBS) — A Queens woman has a harrowing story of survival after her leg was severed in an accident while trying to board a train.

Lisa Fitzgerald’s life changed forever as she headed back to New York City after visiting family in New Jersey.

Fitzgerald tried to board a train at the Morristown station on May 4. She tripped and fell into the gap between the train and platform.

“My leg got cut off immediately once I went down,” said Fitzgerald, 30. “It’s kind of a blur that happened really quickly.”

The train spun her around and she landed on the tracks where another train was coming.

“I rolled to the side of the platform and flattened myself against the platform,” she said. “I pulled myself over and threw myself over the platform edge.”

Help didn’t come right away Once safely back on the platform, Fitzgerald screamed as loud as she could for help. There were other people close by, but no one came to her aid at that moment, she said.

Eventually, an NJ Transit worker flagged down a police officer, who called for back up.

“Those first few police officers on the scene, oh my gosh … they were amazing,” said Fitzgerald.

After spending nearly a month in the hospital, Fitzgerald’s determination is stronger than ever.

“I’m not going to stop doing anything that I love doing,” she said. “Bad things are going to happen. Negative things are going to happen. The only thing you can do is look forward each day.”

A GoFundMe has been established to help pay for Fitzgerald’s care.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

This screen grab from dash camera video provided by the Fort Lupton Police Department shows a freig...

Colleen Slevin, Associated Press

A Colorado woman who was handcuffed in a police car hit by a train receives an $8.5M settlement

A Colorado woman who was seriously injured when a freight train hit the parked police vehicle in which she sat handcuffed has reached an $8.5 million settlement.

2 hours ago

FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks during a news conference, Aug. 14, 2023, ...

Kate Brumback, The Associated Press

Appeals court halts Trump’s Georgia case during appeal of order allowing Willis to stay on case

An appeals court has halted the Georgia election interference case against former President Donald Trump and others while it reviews the lower court judge's ruling allowing Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to remain on the case.

2 hours ago

FILE - A man pours water on his face to cool off on a hot summer day in Guwahati, India, Saturday, ...

Suman Naishadham, The Associated Press

Climate records keep shattering. How worried should we be?

Month after month, global temperatures are setting new records. Meanwhile, scientists and climate policymakers warn of the growing likelihood that the planet will soon exceed the warming target set at the landmark Paris 2015 climate talks.

2 hours ago

Phoenix Fire Capt. John Prato demonstrates a new protocol that the fire department in America’s h...

Anita Snow, The Associated Press

Phoenix using ice immersion to treat heatstroke victims as Southwest bakes in triple digits

The season's first heat wave is already baking the Southwest with triple-digit temperatures as firefighters in Phoenix — America's hottest big city — employ new tactics in hopes of saving more lives in a county that saw 645 heat-related deaths last year.

3 hours ago

FILE - A woman wheels a cart with her purchases out of a Walmart store, Nov. 18, 2020, in Derry, N....

Cameron Burnett, KAKE

Kansas Walmart shooting started as high school game ‘senior assassin’

A shooting at a Walmart in Goddard that left a high school senior paralyzed from the waist down started as a game played by teenagers, a court document states.

4 hours ago

Retailers like TJ Maxx are turning to body cameras to keep stores safe. Mandatory Credit: Eva Marie...

Nathaniel Meyersohn, CNN

Hourly retail workers are now wearing police-like body cameras

Hourly retail security workers are now wearing police-like body cameras at major stores to thwart shoplifting and keep people safe.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The Rising Demand for Ballet Tickets: Why They’re Harder to Get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

A NYC woman’s leg was severed by a train when she fell into the gap. What she did next saved her life.