On the Site:
Road to Zero
Complete Chad Daybell trial coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Provo River running high and fast as hotter temperatures fuel spring runoff

Jun 5, 2024, 6:20 PM | Updated: 7:58 pm

Daniel Woodruff's Profile Picture

BY DANIEL WOODRUFF


KSL TV

PROVO As the temperatures get hotter, cities in Utah are bracing for more Spring runoff from the mountains.

In Provo, the river is already running high and fast. Officials said they’re working to stay ahead of any potential problems.

“It is deep,” said Jacob O’Bryant, Provo City flood plan manager, standing next to the rushing river Wednesday afternoon. “It’s cold.”

O’Bryant said the river is running at just about its peak, and with hotter weather on the doorstep, the city has worked to get ready for even more water running off from the mountains.

“We’ve done a lot of work to clear out debris and obstructions from the river to try and open up any areas under bridges, areas that are heavily vegetated,” he said.

Sandbags ready, if needed

The city also has thousands of sandbags ready just in case.

“At this point, we haven’t seen a need to mobilize that effort,” O’Bryant said, “but we are ready to do so.”

Parts of the Provo River Trail are also closed due to high water.

Parts of the Provo River Trail are also closed due to high water as pictured here on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. (Stuart Johnson, KSL TV)

“The reservoirs, Deer Creek and Jordanelle, are still full, and they’re still receiving quite a bit of runoff,” said O’Bryant. “That’s why we’re seeing a lot of extra flows here as we anticipate these high temperatures.”

Yet, even with all this water, O’Bryant said officials in Provo do not anticipate any flooding. They believe the water will stay within the river.

“We expect the high flows to be like this for maybe another week or so,” O’Bryant said, “and then to taper off.”

(Stuart Johnson, KSL TV) (Stuart Johnson, KSL TV) (Stuart Johnson, KSL TV)

Along the Provo River Trail on Wednesday afternoon, Reuben Redelfs and his kids took a little walk.

“We were hoping to find some snakes, but maybe they’ve all been washed away,” he said.

Redelfs said he walks on the trail a few times a week and has noticed the water getting higher and faster.

“I think it’s high and fast enough for me to tell my kids to stay well away from it,” he said, “because that’s my fear is that someone will get close to it and fall in.”

Indeed, Provo city officials are urging people to be careful as the river remains high.

“It’s several feet deep at least,” O’Bryant said, “and someone can be swept off their feet in as little as six inches of water when it’s moving this quickly.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Road buckling on I-15...

Mary Culbertson

Northbound I-15 closed in Midvale due to road buckling due to heat

Interstate 15 was closed in Midvale after the road buckled, causing all northbound lanes to shut down.

34 minutes ago

Zion National Park...

Alex Cabrero

Zion National Park issues warning about record-breaking heat

Officials at Zion National Park are warning visitors and hikers about potentially record-breaking heat starting Thursday.

2 hours ago

A "restroom" sign pictured in the Utah State Capitol on June 5, 2024. The Office of the State Audit...

Lindsay Aerts

Utah auditor’s office finds no evidence of transgender bathroom law violations in four investigations

The Office of the State Auditor in Utah conducted investigations of four possible violations of the new transgender bathroom law, and found no evidence of violation.

2 hours ago

File photo...

Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com

Teen flown to hospital after losing control of dirt bike, crashing into school door

A teenage girl was injured and flown to the hospital after she crashed into a door frame while riding a dirt bike on Tuesday night.

4 hours ago

A drone view of the Redwood Drive In and Swap Meet with venders and visitors filling the lot....

Debbie Worthen

Redwood Drive-In Swap Meet vendors hope to stop potential rezoning of land

Vendors of the Redwood Drive-In Swap Meet hope the city council will step in and stop the selling of the drive-in for proposed housing.

5 hours ago

Dominion Energy sent out emails to customers Tuesday informing them that natural gas distribution i...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Utah’s largest gas provider switches owners as $4.3B deal is finalized

Dominion Energy sent out emails to customers Tuesday informing them that natural gas distribution in Utah, Idaho and Wyoming has switched over to Enbridge, Inc. The emails were sent after the two companies announced Monday that they had finalized their $4.3 billion agreement that sends Questar Gas Company and Wexpro from Dominion to Enbridge.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The Rising Demand for Ballet Tickets: Why They’re Harder to Get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Provo River running high and fast as hotter temperatures fuel spring runoff