KSLSPORTS FEED

Hans & Scotty’s 2024 60 In 60 List

Jun 5, 2024, 4:56 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – It’s that time of year again, Hans and Scotty G. are counting down the 60 best college football players in the state of Utah ahead of the 2024 college football season.

Here you’ll find the master list of players updated daily following each announcement on KSL Sports Zone during Hans & Scotty’s show.

Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 list (2024)

60. Gabriel Iniguez (Utah State, DT)

Make sure to subscribe to the Hans & Scotty G. podcast for college football coverage and more. You can follow Hans and Scotty on X here.

This year’s countdown is sponsored by Five Star Painting. 

Utah Hockey Player, National Media Celebrate Jazz New Uniforms

The new Utah Jazz uniforms drew the praise of fans, the national media, and a member of the incoming Utah Hockey Club.

46 minutes ago

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey’s Liam O’Brien Announces Birth Of Daughter

Utah Hockey fan favorite Liam O'Brien and his wife, Adela, announced the birth of his daughter on Instagram this week.

4 hours ago

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #60 Utah State’s Gabriel Iniguez (Defensive Tackle)

The countdown for Hans & Scotty's 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #60 is Utah State's Gabriel Iniguez Jr. (DT).

4 hours ago

KSL Sports

Lauri Markkanen To Miss Olympic Qualifiers For Finland

Lauri Markkanen will not play for his native Finland during the Olympic Qualifying Tournament due to a lingering shoulder injury. 

5 hours ago

KSL Sports

Getting To Know Utah Football’s 2024 Schedule: Southern Utah University Thunderbirds

On Thursday, August 29, Utah football hosts the Southern Utah University Thunderbirds at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

7 hours ago

KSL Sports

BYU Reportedly Hires John Linehan To Complete Basketball Staff

BYU adds an assistant coach from the east coast.

7 hours ago

