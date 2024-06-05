Utah Hockey Player, National Media Celebrate Jazz New Uniforms

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz released four new uniforms on Wednesday drawing the praise of fans, the national media, and a member of the incoming Utah Hockey Club.

The uniforms are part of a larger Jazz rebrand that moves the team away from its black, yellow, and white color palette and toward a mountain motif.

Fans Celebrate New Jazz Uniforms

After drawing significant criticism for their radical rebrand in 2022, the Jazz saw near-universal praise for their updated image.

The Ringer’s NBA analyst Kevin O’Connor celebrated the release of the Jazz jerseys on social media.

“These are beautiful,” O’Connor wrote.

The National Basketball Retired Players Association also shared their thoughts on the rebrand.

“A rebrand of one of the best NBA uniforms are back,” the group shared on X, including a picture of Jazz legend Jeff Hornacek.

Hornacek was a member of the Jazz in 1996 when they first debuted the mountain-themed uniforms.

Though the Utah Hockey Club is still waiting for its uniform release, defenseman Sean Durzi also celebrated the Jazz’s new look.

Durzi posted three flame emojis in response to a photo of Lauri Markkanen, Keyonte George, Taylor Hendricks, and Walker Kessler in the new uniforms.

Finally, fans were aglow on social media about the team’s new look.

In response to a KSL Sports post, followers flooded our mentions with their thoughts on the new Jazz jerseys.

“Way better than the ward ball JV uniforms they have been wearing,” Mike Hanson replied.

“Best jerseys in the NBA,” Sports fan guy wrote.

Fans can purchase the new uniforms beginning this fall.

