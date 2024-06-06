On the Site:
Road to Zero
Complete Chad Daybell trial coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WEATHER

Zion National Park issues warning about record-breaking heat

Jun 5, 2024, 6:14 PM | Updated: 6:34 pm

Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture

BY ALEX CABRERO


KSLTV.com

SPRINGDALE, Washington County Officials at Zion National Park are warning visitors and hikers about potentially record-breaking temperatures starting Thursday.

At Zion National Park, 100-degree temperatures are normal, but not until July and August.

There is a chance the area could see temperatures reach as high as 108 degrees this weekend, which would set a record for this time of the year. Visitors to the park are being alerted to be cautious and be prepared.

“I think a lot of folks are coming to the park prepared, but I think a lot of times people don’t understand what 108 to 110 degrees looks like,” said Amanda Rowland, program manager with Zion National Park. “So, the reality is, it is hot. You need to be taking those breaks, drink that water, look for shade, have sunscreen, avoid hiking in the middle of the day, and be ready for the heat. It is a dry heat, so some people will not even realize that they are getting hotter.”

Despite life-saving efforts, a hiker died at Scout Lookout on the West Rim Trail Monday, May 6, 2024, at Zion National Park. (Taylor Jaimee Creasey) FILE — Zion National Park Proposed changes at Zion include redoing the road, improving parking for larger vehicles, and building a new bridge for vehicles and pedestrians. Managers at Zion National Park are planning safety improvements on roads and bridges for the millions of visitors who show up every year. (Marc Weaver, KSL TV) FILE — Zion National Park Zion National Park Storm clouds rolling in from lava point in Zion Zion National Park on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. (National Park Service) Zion National Park in Utah was looking beautiful on March 27th.

People who are used to hiking in humid parts of the country might not realize that dry heat can trick them. With dry heat, people are not feeling the heat as much as in humid areas.

However, that is also where people can get into trouble, which is why the park is warning hikers and visitors about the excessive heat coming on Thursday.

Staying safe in the heat

The Bureau of Land Management is also warning visitors about the heat in northern Arizona and southern Utah.

The BLM gave these tips on its social media pages:

  • Slow down. Reduce, eliminate or reschedule strenuous activities until the coolest time of the day.
  • Drink plenty of water, non-alcoholic and decaffeinated fluids, even if you do not feel thirsty.
  • Dress for summer. Wear lightweight, loose fitting, light-colored clothing to reflect heat and sunlight.
  • Minimize direct exposure to the sun and wear sunscreen. Sunburn reduces your body’s ability to dissipate heat.

KSL 5 TV Live

Weather

FILE - A man pours water on his face to cool off on a hot summer day in Guwahati, India, Saturday, ...

Suman Naishadham, The Associated Press

Climate records keep shattering. How worried should we be?

Month after month, global temperatures are setting new records. Meanwhile, scientists and climate policymakers warn of the growing likelihood that the planet will soon exceed the warming target set at the landmark Paris 2015 climate talks.

3 hours ago

Phoenix Fire Capt. John Prato demonstrates a new protocol that the fire department in America’s h...

Anita Snow, The Associated Press

Phoenix using ice immersion to treat heatstroke victims as Southwest bakes in triple digits

The season's first heat wave is already baking the Southwest with triple-digit temperatures as firefighters in Phoenix — America's hottest big city — employ new tactics in hopes of saving more lives in a county that saw 645 heat-related deaths last year.

4 hours ago

FILE - A hiker finishes his morning walk at the South Mountain Preserve to beat the high temperatur...

Scott Sonner and Anita Snow, The Associated Press

Southwest US to bake in first heat wave of season, and records may fall with highs topping 110

The first heat wave of the season is bringing triple-digit temperatures earlier than usual to much of the Southwest U.S., where forecasters warned residents Tuesday to brace for “dangerously hot conditions”

1 day ago

FILE - A jet takes flight from Sky Harbor International Airport as the sun sets over Phoenix, July ...

Seth Borenstein, Mary Katherine Wildeman and Anita Snow, Associated Press

AP analysis finds 2023 set record for US heat deaths, killing in areas that used to handle the heat

An Associated Press analysis of federal data shows that about 2,300 people in the United States died in the summer of 2023 with their death certificates mentioning the effects of excessive heat.

5 days ago

A home demolished by severe weather is seen along Barnsley Loop, Tuesday, May 28, 2024, in Madisonv...

Bruce Schreiner and George Walker IV, The Associated Press

A Kentucky family is left homeless for a second time by a tornado that hit the same location

A Kentucky family has been uprooted for a second time after a tornado flattened their home over Memorial Day weekend. It was at the same site that a tornado destroyed their home in 2021.

8 days ago

TEMPLE, TEXAS - MAY 23: Debris is strewn on the side of a road following a tornado on May 23, 2024 ...

John Seewer

23 are dead across the US after weekend tornadoes. Texas is getting battered again

Damaging winds and hail have pelted north Texas as much of the U.S. recovers from severe weather that killed at least 23 people during the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

8 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The Rising Demand for Ballet Tickets: Why They’re Harder to Get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Zion National Park issues warning about record-breaking heat