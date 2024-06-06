On the Site:
AP

At least 4 people killed, 23 injured after trains collide in the Czech Republic, officials say

Jun 6, 2024, 12:50 PM | Updated: 12:51 pm

In this photo released by Fire Department of Pardubice region, rescue workers help injured passenge...

In this photo released by Fire Department of Pardubice region, rescue workers help injured passengers after two trains collided in Pardubice, Czech Republic Thursday, June 6, 2024. A passenger train collided head-on with a freight train in the Czech Republic, killing and injuring some people, officials said early Thursday. (Fire Department of Pardubice region via AP)

(Fire Department of Pardubice region via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PRAGUE (AP) — A passenger train collided head-on with a freight train in the Czech Republic, killing at least four people and injuring 23 others, officials said early Thursday.

Interior Minister Vít Rakušan said the crash took place late Wednesday night in the city of Pardubice, some 100 kilometers (62 miles) east of Prague. The high-speed passenger train belonged to the private RegioJet company.

Rakušan said none of the injured was in life-threatening condition.

Transport Minister Martin Kupka said the main track between Prague and the eastern part of the country had to be closed while authorities investigate the collision.

“We can’t and won’t speculate about the cause of the accident,” Kupka said.

The state-run train company, Czech Railways, said it’s likely the track will remain closed for the entire day “due to the extent of the accident.”

Rescuers said more than 300 passengers were on board the high-speed train heading for the city of Kosice in eastern Slovakia.

The dead were not immediately identified. The drivers in both engines survived, the local CTK news agency said..

The corridor in Pardubice, where the trains collided, is vital for Czech Railways. It said the line will also likely be closed tomorrow.

Prime Minister Petr Fiala called the crash a big tragedy and offered his condolences to the families of those killed.

 

