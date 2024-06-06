MIDVALE — The Utah Department of Transportation said Wednesday that a portion of Interstate 15 was closed due to the road buckling in the first heat wave of Utah’s approaching summer season.

At approximately 7 p.m. Wednesday, UDOT said it was closing northbound lanes of I-15 that lead to the Interstate 215 south belt.

John Gleason with UDOT said the northbound connector exit to Interstate 215 would be closed for several hours.

While the excessive heat warning impacted mostly southern Utah, Gleason confirmed the road buckling was caused by high temperatures. He said there was no further danger to the public.

UDOT estimated the clearance time to be 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Lane Closure

Hard Closure NB I-15 at MP 297 (7200 S) Closing Down NB I-15 Collector due to Road Buckling (Salt Lake Co.)

Est. Clearance Time: 9:00 PM

For updates: https://t.co/jaVMw7e9Jm — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) June 6, 2024