I-15 to I-215 connector reopens in Midvale after road buckles due to heat

Jun 5, 2024, 7:25 PM | Updated: Jun 6, 2024, 6:05 am

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


MIDVALE — The Utah Department of Transportation closed a portion of Interstate 15 after the road buckled in the first heat wave of Utah’s approaching summer season.

At approximately 7 p.m. Wednesday, UDOT said it was closing northbound lanes of I-15 that lead to I-215’s south belt.

 

While the excessive heat warning will impact mostly southern Utah, John Gleason with UDOT confirmed the road buckling was caused by high temperatures. He said there was no further danger to the public.

The road reopened just before 6 a.m. Thursday.

