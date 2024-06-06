On the Site:
Road to Zero
Complete Chad Daybell trial coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Wildland firefighters urge caution as brush dries, temperatures rise to 90s in northern Utah

Jun 5, 2024, 10:09 PM | Updated: 10:36 pm

Andrew Adams's Profile Picture

BY ANDREW ADAMS


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE COUNTY — Wildland firefighters on Wednesday urged caution with drying brush in northern Utah as temperatures rise into the 90s in the days to come.

Already, as of Wednesday afternoon, the state had seen 156 wildfire starts since Jan. 1, with 137 believed to have been started by people.

Kayli Guild with the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire & State Lands said multiple recent fires were caused by roadside starts, and crews warned drivers to keep their cars maintained to ensure they don’t spark.

Utah Firewatch

 

At the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands, Capt. Paul Story said though hillsides may still look green, the underlying grasses are already drying out leading to deceptive conditions.

“Cheat grass is already changing color,” Story said. “That fine fuel, that continuous cheat grass—that’s actually going to carry the fuel, pre-heat those larger bushes and then catch those on fire as well.”

He said he believed fire season could pick up in northern Utah as soon as the next two to four weeks and last later in the year than normal.

He and Guild both acknowledged after two big winter seasons and a slow 2023 fire season, that there was simply more fuel to potentially burn in wildfires this time around.

“Our main concern is fireworks ignitions,” Story said, noting the July 4 holiday was less than a month away.

State crews also warned about being cautious with target shooting and also not idling cars on top of dry brush.

“We do need to do a better job at paying attention to the smaller things,” Story said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

The Saunders family in Normandy standing beside a memorial of their great-uncle, U.S Army Air Force...

Debbie Worthen

Utah pilot memorialized in France after he died fighting in the Invasion of Normandy in WWII

A Utah family traveled to Normandy for D-Day to see their great-uncle memorialized after he died fighting the day the town was liberated.

3 hours ago

North Tooele Fire District announced late Wednesday it was responding to a "potential hazmat situat...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Man found dead on Tooele trucking company grounds

One man was found dead on the grounds of a trucking company in North Tooele.

5 hours ago

FILE - A hiker passes a sign warning of extreme heat at the start of the Golden Canyon trail, in De...

Emma Benson

Extreme heat is leading cause of weather-related deaths; how to protect yourself

Extreme heat is the number one cause of weather-related deaths, which is why it's crucial to stay diligent in high temperatures to protect yourself and your loved ones.

5 hours ago

Road buckling on I-15...

Mary Culbertson

I-15 to 215 connector closed in Midvale due to road buckling caused by heat

A portion of Interstate 15 was closed in Midvale due to the road buckling, caused by heat. The I-15 connector to 215 was shut down for hours.

6 hours ago

The Provo River, as pictured here on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, is already running high and fast. Off...

Daniel Woodruff

Provo River running high and fast as hotter temperatures fuel spring runoff

As the temperatures get hotter, cities in Utah are bracing for Spring runoff from the mountains.

7 hours ago

Zion National Park...

Alex Cabrero

Zion National Park issues warning about record-breaking heat

Officials at Zion National Park are warning visitors and hikers about potentially record-breaking heat starting Thursday.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The Rising Demand for Ballet Tickets: Why They’re Harder to Get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Wildland firefighters urge caution as brush dries, temperatures rise to 90s in northern Utah