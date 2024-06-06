Woman dies after being hit by train in Weber County

MARRIOTT-SLATERVILLE, Weber County — A woman was hit and killed by a train in Weber County on Wednesday.

Lt. Colby Ryan with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office said the woman was walking along the train tracks near 2000 West and 1200 South in Marriot-Slaterville Wednesday afternoon. For some reason, the woman did not hear the oncoming train and was killed by the impact.

The woman’s name has not yet been released and deputies said they are investigating whether the death was accidental. Ryan said the woman was in her 30s or 40s.