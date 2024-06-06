Hires Big H. and Snelgrove Ice Cream team up for specialty dessert

SALT LAKE CITY — Two Utah staples will be collaborating throughout the month of June.

Snelgrove Ice Cream and Hires Big H, will be pairing up to serve the local Utah community a specialty dessert featuring Snelgrove’s Fresh Raspberry Oreo ice cream and Hires Big H’s homemade brownie, topped with whipped cream and Hires’ homemade salted caramel sauce.

The restaurants were originally founded in Salt Lake City in 1929 and 1959 and are still operated by the founders’ descendants. The current owners “look forward to carrying on their family’s legacies as well as the friendship their grandfathers started so many years ago,” a release from the business owners explained.

The restaurants reiterated their commitment to using fresh, homemade food with real ingredients like sugar, butter, cream, vanilla, and fresh raspberries.

The following restaurant locations will offer the decadent brownie sundae from June 1 – June 29, 2024:

Hires Big H SLC: 425 S. 700 E. Salt Lake City, UT 84102

Litzas Pizza SLC: 716 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84102

Hires and Litzas Midvale: 835 Fort Union Blvd. Midvale, UT 84047

Hires and Litzas West Valley 2900 W 4700 S, West Valley City, UT 84118

Hires Big H., known for its root beer floats and fry sauce, is a quintessential Utah burger restaurant. It was established in 1959 by Don Hale in Salt Lake City and has since expanded to two other locations in West Valley and Midvale.

Snelgrove Ice Cream was founded in 1929 by Charles Rich Snelgrove, and served up quality ice cream for generations until it was sold to Dreyer’s Ice Cream. In 2019, Snelgrove’s great-granddaughter, Lyndsay Snelgrove Cotter was able to reacquire the Snelgrove name trademark and opened a store in St. George, Utah.

Snelgrove is in the process of securing additional locations in Salt Lake City.