Las Vegas Aces’ A’ja Wilson Posts Historic Performance In Win Over Dallas Wings

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 36 points, 12 rebounds and six steals to help the Las Vegas Aces beat the Dallas Wings 95-81 on Wednesday night.

A’ja Wilson posts historic performance in win over Wings

Wilson became the first player in WNBA history to have at least 35 points, 10 rebounds and five steals in a game. She scored 12 of her team’s opening 20 points and finished 15 of 22 from the field.

HERstory 🔥😤 In tonight’s win vs. the Wings, A’ja Wilson became the FIRST player in league history to record 35+ PTS, 10+ REB, and 5+ STL in a game.#WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/sa7u9zbNCr — WNBA (@WNBA) June 6, 2024

Arike Ogunbowale, who has led Dallas in scoring in all eight games, had 31 points for the Wings (3-5).

RELATED: WNBA Commissioner Says Charter Flight Program Still Has A Few Kinks But Is Running Smoothly

Tiffany Hayes made her first basket in a Las Vegas uniform to build a 22-6 lead. The Aces led 29-16 at the end of the first quarter after shooting 63% from the field.

Las Vegas led by as many as 20 points in the first half before Dallas rallied within 47-42 at the break. Wilson finished the half with 20 points and nine of Las Vegas’ 18 field goals.

Player of the Month … and Player of the Week … FOR A REASON 👏👏👏 👑 Queen of the Game presented by Dos Caras Tequila#ALLINLV pic.twitter.com/ItjRZwVQkH — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) June 6, 2024

Jackie Young made a 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions to extend the lead to 63-52. Alysha Clark added another 3-pointer to open the fourth-quarter scoring for a 78-61 advantage.

Kelsey Plum scored 20 points and Young, who didn’t participate in the shootaround due to an illness, added 19 for Las Vegas (5-2). Hayes, who started all 40 games for the Connecticut Sun last season, scored 11 points for the Aces after joining the team on Friday.

Dallas center Teaira McCowan made her first career 3-pointer in the first half and finished with 14 points and 15 rebounds. Maddy Siegrist also scored 14 points and Monique Billings added 12.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.