BYU Football Lands Commitment From UCLA Transfer Choe Bryant-Strother

Jun 6, 2024, 10:24 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – A familiar name is joining the BYU football program.

UCLA transfer edge rusher Choe Bryant-Strother has committed to BYU. Bryant-Strother is the younger brother to former BYU basketball star Elijah Bryant.

 

The former UCLA Bruin played in 32 games during his college football career. His best season in Westwood was 2022 when he recorded 22 tackles in 13 games.

Bryant-Strother entered the transfer portal during the spring window in April. At UCLA, he played edge rusher, outside linebacker, and inside linebacker.

Despite already playing four years at UCLA, Bryant-Strother comes to BYU with two years of eligibility remaining. The 2020 season was a free year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and 2021 can serve as a redshirt year for Bryant-Strother due to only appearing in one game that season.

A native of Atlanta, Georgia, BYU recruited Bryant-Strother out of high school. However, he opted to sign with the UCLA Bruins in the 2020 recruiting cycle for previous head coach Chip Kelly.

He joins a BYU defense under second-year defensive coordinator Jay Hill, who wants to improve its pass rush. Last season, BYU finished with 11 total sacks in a year, and they finished with a 5-7 record overall.

Bryant-Strother is the fourth transfer commitment BYU has added since spring practices. It’s a far different look from last year when BYU leaned heavily into transfer portal prospects. BYU has been more selective during the 2024 cycle, prioritizing transfers who will fit Kalani Sitake’s culture in the program.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

