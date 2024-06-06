Officials urge people to secure loads after woman is injured while attempting to hold down mattress

SALT LAKE CITY — Officials are warning people to secure their loads before driving by telling the story of a woman who was injured while trying to hold down a mattress in the back of a truck.

One day before their wedding, Alex and Lydia Kessinger were attempting to transport a king-size mattress to their new home. In order to prevent the mattress from flying away during travel, Lydia Kessinger laid on top of the mattress in the truck bed.

However, while traveling 50 mph on State Street in Provo, the mattress, with Lydia Kessinger still on top of it, flew up from the truck bed and landed in the middle of the road. Lydia Kessinger was able to avoid being hit by oncoming traffic, and reached the side of the road despite suffering severe road rash in her fall.

June 6 is National Secure Your Load Day and the Utah Department of Transportation and the Utah Department of Public Safety are urging drivers to secure any objects they transport.

“Items not properly secured can fall out and collide with other vehicles or pedestrians, causing serious injuries or fatalities. These road hazards are often very difficult for drivers to avoid safely,” a release from the two organizations stated.