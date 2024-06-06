On the Site:
Road to Zero
Complete Chad Daybell trial coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Officials urge people to secure loads after woman is injured while attempting to hold down mattress

Jun 6, 2024, 12:13 PM

Follow @elizapacenewsLike us on Facebook...

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


Digital Reporter

SALT LAKE CITY — Officials are warning people to secure their loads before driving by telling the story of a woman who was injured while trying to hold down a mattress in the back of a truck.

One day before their wedding, Alex and Lydia Kessinger were attempting to transport a king-size mattress to their new home. In order to prevent the mattress from flying away during travel, Lydia Kessinger laid on top of the mattress in the truck bed.

However, while traveling 50 mph on State Street in Provo, the mattress, with Lydia Kessinger still on top of it, flew up from the truck bed and landed in the middle of the road. Lydia Kessinger was able to avoid being hit by oncoming traffic, and reached the side of the road despite suffering severe road rash in her fall.

June 6 is National Secure Your Load Day and the Utah Department of Transportation and the Utah Department of Public Safety are urging drivers to secure any objects they transport.

“Items not properly secured can fall out and collide with other vehicles or pedestrians, causing serious injuries or fatalities. These road hazards are often very difficult for drivers to avoid safely,” a release from the two organizations stated.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

FILE: The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission seal hangs on the facade of its building Sept. 18...

Collin Leonard, KSL.com

SEC to close Salt Lake office after ‘gross abuse of power’ in Utah crypto case

The closure of the Salt Lake office follows the case a judge called "deeply troubling," leading to the sanctioning of SEC prosecutors who presented false information and lost $1.8 million in attorneys' fees.

3 minutes ago

Boy with dark hair and a cap on...

Shara Park

Wednesday’s Child: Leo, 11, hopes to be adopted in a family while keeping strong sibling connections

Wednesday's Child: Leo likes being around people, but the thing he loves the most, and loves to talk about the most, is his family.

4 minutes ago

woman with curly hair and ice cream...

Larry D. Curtis

Police ask for help locating missing Sandy woman

Victoria Veit, 31, was last seen at approximately 9 p.m. near Civic Center Drive and Monroe on Wednesday and police are asking for the public's help locating her.

40 minutes ago

Badminton players show Casey Scott how to rally. (KSL TV)...

Tyson Jackson

Get in the Games with Casey Scott and the Utah Badminton Association

For this segment of Get in the Games, Casey Scott got to check out the sport of badminton with the Utah Badminton Association.

1 hour ago

Chad Daybell sits and closes his eyes after the jury's verdict in his murder trial was read at the ...

Larry D. Curtis

Chad Daybell to appeal to verdict and death penalty, gets public defender

While former Chad Guy Daybell lives in Idaho's prison system, his attorney filed a notice of appeal and also filed a motion to appoint a public defender after his conviction for three murders.

3 hours ago

Follow @elizapacenewsLike us on Facebook...

Eliza Pace

Hires Big H. and Snelgrove Ice Cream team up for specialty dessert

Snelgrove Ice Cream and Hires Big H, are collaborating on a special summer treat throughout June.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The Rising Demand for Ballet Tickets: Why They’re Harder to Get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Officials urge people to secure loads after woman is injured while attempting to hold down mattress